Oregon football officially announced Thursday afternoon that Tim DeRuyter will be the program’s new defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He replaces Andy Avalos, who recently left to become a head coach at Boise State.
"I am beyond thrilled to be joining Coach Cristobal's staff here at the University of Oregon," DeRuyter said. "Coach Cristobal has reestablished Oregon as one of the power players in college football and I am fired up to coach our elite student-athletes to conference and national titles. The support of Oregon's administration and fan base is legendary and I look forward to coaching a defense that is worthy of that support!"
Before heading to Oregon, DeRuyter was the defensive coordinator at Cal, where he was also the associate head coach in the 2020 season.
Throughout his four seasons at Cal, DeRuyter led a defensive unit that finished in the top-five in each category in the Pac-12 for the past three seasons, coming from a unit that was ranked second-to-last nationally before DeRuyter’s arrival. In 2018, his defense at Cal ranked No. 9 in the country in pass defense at 175.1.
Prior to his years at Cal, he was the head coach at Fresno State for four and a half seasons before being fired. Preceding his time at Cal, DeRuyter had roles at Ohio, Nevada, Navy, Air Force and Texas A&M as a defensive coordinator.
At Oregon, DeRuyter will lead a unit with seven returning starters, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux who led the team in tackles for loss and sacks the past two seasons.
"We are excited to add a coach of the caliber and experience as Coach DeRuyter to lead our defense," Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said. "He is a proven difference maker with a track record for developing players to their full potential, and he has accelerated significant improvement in all of his stops as a defensive coordinator. We look forward to the significant impact Coach DeRuyter will have on the Oregon football program and all of his contributions in taking our defense to the next level."