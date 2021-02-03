Oregon augmented their highest recruiting class in school history on Wednesday, adding running back Bryon Cardwell and cornerback Avante Dickerson. The two four-star recruits buoy an already impressive Oregon recruiting class that includes five star quarterback Ty Thompson and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia.
Cardwell spent his senior year at Morse High School in San Diego. He’s the highest rated running back in California and the No. 15 rated running back in the nation. He won All-Conference honors as a sophomore and junior, rushing for 1,968 yards and 34 touchdowns during those two seasons. Cardwell will join a loaded backfield that includes CJ Verdell and Travis Dye.
Dickerson, who comes from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska, has an impressive resume of his own. He is rated as the top prospect from Nebraska and he secured three All-State honors during his high school career.
Dickerson won the MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year award in 2020, a season in which he led the 12-0 Westside High School team to the state championships.