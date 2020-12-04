After a frustrating 83-75 loss to Missouri to open the season, the Ducks needed redemption. And that’s exactly what they got on Friday night.
In a game that was dominated by three-pointers, Oregon took down the Seton Hall Pirates 83-70, moving to 1-1 on the season and dropping the Pirates’ to 1-3. The Ducks took a step in the right direction, showing improvements in areas they were lacking last game.
“I thought the ball movement at times was better,” head coach Dana Altman said. “I thought we looked for guys a little bit better...We shot 53% from the field and 42% from the three-point line, so you’ll always take that.”
Before the game, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that St. John’s transfer LJ Figueroa received a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for the 2020-21 season. Figueroa didn’t start, but he came in at the 14:39 mark in the first half and ended with 26 minutes of playing time.
Both teams came out of the gate a big shaky. They missed shots and struggled to find a rhythm. Oregon also turned the ball over three times in the first five minutes — an issue that submarined the team in its opener.
Eugene Omoruyi picked up where he left off after dropping 31 against Missouri, getting the Ducks on the board with a three as he scored seven of the team’s first 12 points.
Freshman Jalen Terry hit a three of his own, giving Oregon an early 15-6 lead.
The Pirates fought back with an 8-0 run led by five points from Tyrese Samuel and a three from Takal Molson. Molson followed that up with another three to tie it at 17-17, as both teams began to find their offensive rhythm.
Points off turnovers helped Seton Hall keep Oregon at an arm’s length. By the 7:16 mark of the first half, they had seven points off turnovers compared to the Ducks’ zero.
With the scored tied, 19-19, the Ducks went on an 8-0 run led by a three and two free throws from Chris Duarte.
It was Omoruyi who once again prevailed as the star for Oregon though, as he finished the first half with 12 points and the Ducks led 34-28 at halftime.
“[Omoruyi]’s locked in, and it just makes everybody get more focused,” Altman said.
Seton Hall came out quickly in the second half, recording five more points off turnovers, bringing their total to 15 compared to Oregon’s five just minutes into the half.
N’Faly Dante scored four of the first six Oregon points in the second half, he also added six rebounds.
Shortly after, Figueroa scored his first four points as a Duck with two free throws followed by a layup in traffic.
The two teams continued to go back and forth in the second half, until Oregon got their lead back up to nine after threes from Terry and Duarte.
Five free throws from Eric Williams Jr. and a layup from Figueroa gave Oregon their largest lead of the night at the time, 63-48, with 6:51 to play.
Terry extended that lead with his third three of the night, making it 68-52, Ducks. They held onto the lead comfortably through the final four minutes, securing a mostly stress-free 83-70 victory.
Omoruyi was quieter overall in the second half, but his 22 points led the team for the second straight game. While the transfer Figueroa only scored six points (all of which came in the second half), he led the team with nine rebounds.
Despite the victory, the Ducks still have some things they need to improve on.
“Disappointed with some weak turnovers, and we’ve got to get our execution much, much sharper,” Altman said.
Altman also said that the Ducks will return to Eugene tonight and are hoping to play games next week before playing Washington next Saturday.