Oregon Athletic Communications announced late Saturday morning that men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante tore his ACL.
Dante sustained the injury in Thursday’s game against San Francisco. The surgery, which will take place in the coming weeks, will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
The sophomore was averaging 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, shooting 65.6% from the field. Dante scored a career-high 22 points against Florida A&M. Dante served as Oregon’s most proficient rim protector.
In his wake, head coach Dana Altman will likely lean more heavily on the small, wing-heavy lineup that has brought them so much success in the young season. Fellow sophomore Chandler Lawson who has been relegated to a backup role this season should see increased time in Dante’s absence.
Oregon takes on the University of Portland at noon on Saturday.