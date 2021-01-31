Oregon track had its first meet of the season this past weekend at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The men's team placed first with 117 points, edging out Arkansas, who finished with 116. The women, with 92 points, finished third behind Arkansas (133) and Georgia (93).
Highlighting the weekend was the men's distance medley relay team, who broke a collegiate record with a time of 9:19.42. Cole Hocker (2:49.89), Luis Peralta (47.29), Charlie Hunter (1:47.65) and Cooper Teare (3:54.61) set the new all-time world record and finished a full eight seconds in front of runner-up, Iowa State.
Hunter came back from the record-breaking DMR race to place first in the mile, running a time of 3:54.54, the fastest this season in the NCAA. Reed Brown ran at the NCAA's second best time at 3:56.61, becoming just the sixth in Oregon history to run a sub-3:57 indoor mile.
In the men's 3,000m, Teare and Hocker finished 1-2 with personal bests, running the first and second fastest times of the NCAA season, respectively.
Mathilde Rey finished second in the women's pentathlon with a personal best of 4,182 points, setting a new personal record in the shot put (13.22m/43-4.5) and the 800m (2:17.74).
In the men's weight throw, two freshmen, Mason Strunk and Tyler Arbaugh, had the school's No. 4 and No. 5 longest throws in history, with distances of 19.94m/65-5 and 19.92/65-4.25, respectively. Strunk finished second and Arbaugh came in third.
In the 200m, Gaston Bouchereau finished second with a personal best time of 21.03. Xavier Nairne came in fourth at 21.25. On the women's side, Kemba Nelson's 25.53 fell in at second place.
Nelson also finished first in the women's 60m at 7.19, the seventh best time in school history.
In the men's 60m, freshman Micah Williams won first at 6.56. The time sits as the second-fastest in the world this season, leads the NCAA and is an Oregon program record.
In the high jump, Tori Sloan finished third with a new personal record, clearing 1.74m/5-8.5.
Two more third place finishes came from Isaiah Griffith (7.52m/24-8.25) in the long jump and freshman Ellie Akough (16.60m/54-5.5) in the women's weight throw.
Redshirt freshman Emmanuel Ihemeje broke the school record and finished first in the triple jump at a distance of 16.41m/53-10.25.
Emily Sloan set a personal record in the 60m hurdles at 8.16, finishing in second place.
Oregon finished second, fourth and fifth in the women's triple jump, led by sophomore Dominique Ruotolo at a personal best distance of 13.15m/43-1.75.
Max Vollmer, in the heptathlon, finished second and posted the No. 3 mark in the NCAA with 5,734 points, setting personal records in shot put and the 1,000m.
Freshman Jaida Ross won the women's shot put competition with a mark of 14.33m/47-0.25.
Overall, the men and women combined to win seven events and set three school records, as well as over a dozen top-10 Oregon and NCAA season performances.
The Ducks will compete again in Fayetteville on Feb. 12 at the Tyson Invitational, looking to build off of a successful first meet of the season.