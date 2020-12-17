Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal has been given a contract extension according to athletic director Rob Mullens. The UO Board of Trustees unanimously approved a six-year, $27.3 million contract Thursday morning.
"We are privileged to call Oregon home, and we love the sense of family and community here at Oregon," Cristobal told GoDucks. "We will continue to work tirelessly to elevate the Oregon football program to the next level, and we can't wait to see the best fans in the nation back in Autzen Stadium next fall. Go Ducks!"
Cristobal’s base salary will increase each year, beginning at $2.7 million. He will also be given retention bonuses each year ranging from $250,000 to $500,000. Annual incentives surrounding program performance and academic excellence can boost the yearly contract by another $100,000 to $375,000.
After contract talks picked up last year, they were put on hold when COVID-19 struck in early spring. Rumors recently surfaced that Cristobal could be drawing interest from Auburn in the wake of their decision to fire head coach Gus Malzahn, prompting Oregon to rekindle contract negotiations.
When former Oregon head coach Willie Taggart departed to coach at Florida State in 2017, Cristobal, an Oregon offensive line coach at the time was selected to become the new head coach. In his three seasons at Oregon, Cristobal has a 24-9 record, bringing his program to a bowl game in each season including a Rose Bowl victory last season.