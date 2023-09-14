The Oregon Ducks are currently in the midst of their final season as members of the Pac-12 before they join the Big Ten along with the Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans.
Here’s a look at how the Ducks have fared against every Pac-12 school heading into their final season of Pac-12 matchups, and a look back at some of the best moments in Oregon Pac-12 history.
University of Arizona
All-Time Record: 29-17
Fresh off of a major upset over Washington in 1994, the Ducks found themselves massive underdogs for the second straight week. However, Oregon’s defense had an elite showing and upset No. 11 Arizona 10-9, improving to 6-3 on the season and winning six consecutive games on their way to Oregon’s first conference championship since 1957.
Arizona State University
All-Time Record: 20-18
Oregon took on Arizona State in 2015 with both teams sitting at 4-3 coming into the game. When the dust settled, a booth review upheld an Oregon touchdown to take a 61-55 victory over the Sun Devils in a triple-overtime thriller.
University of California, Berkeley
All-Time Record: 42-42-2
In 2005, the No. 15 Ducks took on the No. 23 Golden Bears in a game that would prove to have a large impact on the Pac-10 standings. Oregon and Cal both held the other scoreless in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, where Oregon prevailed 27-20.
UCLA
All-Time Record: 32-39
The Ducks and Bruins played each other as the No. 10 and No. 9 ranked teams in the country respectively last season. The two teams entered the game with one combined loss. The game was predicted to be a very tough game for the Ducks, but Oregon cruised to a 45-30 win to hand the Bruins their first loss.
University of Colorado
All-Time Record: 15-9
The Buffaloes and the Ducks have only met nine times as members of the Pac-12, and Oregon has won eight of those nine contests. However, this season seems like it could be a competitive contest following very strong showings from Colorado in its opening games.
Oregon State University
All-Time Record: 67-49-10
The Beavers will not be moving with the Ducks to the Big Ten, making this rivalry now a non-conference matchup.
One of the all-time great moments from this rivalry came in 2009, a game that was nicknamed the “War for the Roses.” The winner of the game won a berth in the 2010 Rose Bowl. The Ducks won a close game 37-33 to win the right to play in the Rose Bowl.
USC
All-Time Record: 22-38-2
The No. 10 ranked Ducks played No. 5 ranked USC on Halloween in 2009 in a game that would give the winner the lead in the Pac-10. Although USC was favored, Oregon collected over 600 yards of total offense in a dominant 47-20 victory in a season that would eventually see the Ducks make their first Rose Bowl appearance since 1994.
Stanford
All-Time Record: 35-50-1
The 2015 Stanford Cardinals entered their matchup with the Ducks 8-1 and the No. 7 team in football. However, Oregon used a 14-0 third quarter to take a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter. Although Stanford scored a potentially game-tying touchdown with 10 seconds left, Oregon’s defense held strong on the two-point conversion attempt for a 38-36 victory, which would eventually lead to Stanford missing out on a playoff berth.
University of Utah
All-Time Record: 24-12
Late in the 2022 season, the Ducks — and hobbled quarterback Bo Nix — faced a very tough opponent in the eventual Pac-12 champion. However, even with their normally dual threat quarterback unable to be as mobile as usual, Oregon was able to upset Utah and earn a narrow 20-17 victory.
University of Washington
All-Time Record: 48-61-5
As one of the teams moving with the Ducks to the Big Ten, this rivalry is not going anywhere.
The biggest moment in the rivalry’s history came in the famous 1994 matchup between the No. 9 Huskies and the 4-3 Ducks. Freshman Kenny Wheaton made one of the greatest plays in Oregon football history when he picked off a Washington pass and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown to give Oregon a massive upset 31-20 win over the Huskies.
Washington State University
All-Time Record: 53-42-7
One of the all time best moments in this matchup came just last season. The Ducks trailed Washington State the whole game, with the largest deficit being 12 points heading into the fourth quarter. However, 29 points from Oregon in the fourth quarter was enough to earn a 44-41 comeback victory, even though the Ducks trailed for more than 54 minutes of the hour-long game.