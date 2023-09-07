The start of college football is often filled with non-conference games that significantly favor one team over the other, and Oregon’s 81-7 win over Portland State was a prime example. Week 1 of the season was no different for many of the teams in the Pac-12, but that didn’t stop several from making headlines in their first games.
Colorado stuns No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth with thrilling 45-42 win
It took new quarterback Shedeur Sanders just one game as a Buffalo to break Colorado’s record for most passing yards in a single game with 510 against the Horned Frogs. Four different Colorado receivers had over 100 receiving yards — also a program record — and the Buffaloes’ defense snagged two interceptions as Colorado stunned the nation in Deion Sanders’ debut as head coach.
The Buffs’ home opener will again have national attention next Saturday as rival Nebraska (0-1) travels to Boulder.
No. 14 Utah opens season with impressive 24-11 win over Florida
The Utes were without some key players in Week 1 and still had little trouble taming the Gators. The team flexed its depth as it needed just 270 total yards of offense to collect a two-score win over Florida.
Caleb Williams shines again as No. 6 USC wallops Nevada 66-14
There was debate about the quality of the Trojans’ defense after the opener against San Jose State last week, but USC looked better against Nevada as it picked up its second win of the young season. Williams had another great day with 319 passing yards and five touchdown passes as he continued his second Heisman push.
No. 18 Oregon State picks up 42-17 road win over San Jose State
D. J. Uiagalelei’s first game as a Beaver was strong. . He only had five incompletions on a day where he threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Oregon State looks to be right where it left off last season as it kicked off 2023 with a convincing win.
Arizona State narrowly avoids upset scare in 24-21 win over Southern Utah
Kenny Dillingham didn’t get quite the outing he was hoping for in his head coaching debut. His Sun Devils were overwhelming favorites opening the season against the Thunderbirds, but 100 penalty yards and being 4-14 on third down should have ASU concerned.
Arizona routes Northern Arizona in 38-3 season-opening win
This was another game with little suspense on the docket for Week 1. The Wildcats scored in each frame as they marched past the Lumberjacks and now look ahead to playing Mississippi State (1-0) next week.
Michael Penix Jr. leads No. 10 Washington past Boise State in 56-19 victory
Penix Jr. and his Huskies had quite the afternoon against the Broncos as the offense racked up 568 total yards and the defense forced two turnovers and held on for a Week 1 win. Washington is now 4-2 all-time against Boise State. But, this game was closer than the score alludes to, and the Huskies could face challenges next week.
Washington State puts away Colorado State with 50-24 blowout
If Washington State to the Mountain West Conference rumors are true, the Cougars seem well prepared. Cameron Ward had 451 passing yards as Washington State walked past the Rams.
UCLA downs Coast Carolina in 27-13 season-opener
The Bruins used two different quarterbacks and all types of plays in their Week 1 victory over the Chanticleers. But the shining star for UCLA on Saturday was its defense, which forced three turnovers and allowed just three scoring drives in the win.
Northern California schools both pick up road wins in Week 1
Stanford and California both had favorable matchups despite being on the road. The Cardinal traveled to Hawaii and came back with a 37-24 win, and the Bears went to North Texas for a 58-21 win over the Mean Green. Cal scored its most points in a game since 2015 as Stanford improved to 4-0 all-time against Hawaii.
Both teams’ schedules get tougher as the Bears host Auburn (1-0) and Stanford plays No. 6 USC (2-0) next week.