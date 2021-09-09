When true freshman wide receiver Troy Franklin decided to cut his senior year short and enroll early at Oregon in January, his name was immediately at the bottom of the depth chart.
Now, just eight months later, ahead of one of the school’s biggest regular-season match-ups ever against Ohio State, he will see crucial snaps.
Franklin, who was originally supposed to get the starting nod against Fresno State, was limited during the game after getting “nicked up” in practice. Head coach Mario Cristobal has since announced that he’ll be ready against the Buckeyes.
The news may come as a surprise for many Duck fans.
The entirety of Oregon’s starting offense against the Bulldogs had at least three years of collegiate experience under their belt. Some of the players are even entering their mid-20’s. Then, there’s Franklin, who’s 18 years young.
Although it could be a shock for many, anyone who has either played with or seen Franklin play knows he’s built for the moment. Ever since his pop warner days, Franklin has always had elevated standards.
“He always played with higher age groups,” Franklin’s high school coach Adhir Ravipati said. “It wasn’t even a size thing –– it was an ability thing. He was too good against people his own age.”
In high school, Franklin was a varsity starter from day one at Menlo Atherton, one of the Bay Area’s best public school programs. In his fourth ever high school game as a freshman, he returned a kick-off for a 90-yard touchdown, while switching hands underneath the ball mid-run.
“I remember standing on the sidelines, and I couldn’t move,” Ravipati said. “I turned to one of my assistant coaches and told him that I’m going to need Nick Saban in a few years.”
Ravipati coached Franklin his freshman year before taking a new position as the quarterback’s coach for the College of San Mateo, a junior college that produced fellow Ducks George Moore and Bennett Williams.
Not only has Franklin been asked to keep up with older competition throughout his entire life, but he has also been expected to outperform his counterparts.
In his sophomore year run to the state championship, Franklin lined up against multiple Division I corners and defenders. He scored eight touchdowns in just five games during that playoff run, etching his name in many schools’ watchlists.
“When the odds were stacked against us, Troy was able to keep his head cool and not let the pressure interfere with his skills,” Anthony Gomez, a former high school teammate, said. “I am positive that Troy will make it known that he deserves to start.”
No one play defines Franklin’s football career than a catch he made in the same playoff run. In a quarterfinals game against Wilcox, Franklin outjumped two defenders while snagging a touchdown in the corner of the end zone
“The air he caught on that play was crazy,” Gomez said. “He would put in extra effort to make sure no one outskilled him on that field.”
Franklin led the MA team to three straight Bay Division titles and a 2018 CIF Division III Championship during high school. He totaled 102 receptions, 1790 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions in just three years while playing multiple positions.
Now as a collegiate athlete, transferring early from MA has brought nothing but positives for Franklin. Having one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in Oregon history helps too.
“The older guys are always making sure we’re straight and that we know things out there,” Franklin said. “Johnny Johnson, Devon Williams, Josh Delgado –– we got a lot of guys who help.”
Franklin will again be asked to rise to the occasion Saturday against a Buckeye defense that looked outmatched at some points against Minnesota last week.
“I hope Oregon fans really embrace the opportunity to see him play,” Ravipati said. “He’s a special kid both on and off the field.”