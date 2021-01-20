Larry Scott’s run as Pac-12 commissioner has come to an end, the conference announced Wednesday night. After 11 years in the position, Scott will begin to transition out before departing on June 30.
Scott’s contract was set to expire in June 2022.
"We appreciate Larry's pioneering efforts in growing the conference by adding new competitive university programs and accelerating the Pac-12 to television network parity with the other conferences," said University of Oregon president Michael Schill, the chair of the Pac-12 CEO Group.
"That said, the intercollegiate athletics marketplace doesn't remain static and now is a good time to bring in a new leader who will help us develop our go-forward strategy,” Schill later added.
Scott is credited with expanding the Pac-10 into what is now the Pac-12, adding Utah and Colorado. He also pushed for the launch of the Pac-12 Network in 2012.
In the latter years of his tenure however, Scott faced much criticism for his mishandling of the Pac-12’s money-makers, football and men’s basketball as the league struggled to assert themselves as contenders in the respective sports.
"Now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities," Scott said. "This moment, when college athletics are moving in a new direction and with the Conference soon commencing the next round of media negotiations, it seems the right time to make a change.”