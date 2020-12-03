Kayvon Thobodeaux made a name for himself when he was named the No. 1 ranked player in the 2019 recruiting class.
Thibodeaux displayed passion, competitive drive and dedication to the game.
The Ducks sophomore defensive end has caught the attention of many since he entered the program. Although this is only his second year, he has played an important role for the Ducks defense.
Before his start with the Ducks, Thibodeaux attended Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California, about 37 miles Northwest of downtown Los Angeles. This is where he met head coach Charles Collins, and established a life-long bond.
“We were always close and we always talked about what he wanted to accomplish on the field and off the field,” Collins said. “He has his head on his shoulders pretty straight and he’s the epitome of a student-athlete.”
Collins always knew that Thibodeaux displayed special characteristics. Not only was he naturally gifted with athleticism, but he carried a leadership mentality that helped his team grow and succeed.
“He was a product of the work ethic he displayed on a daily basis,” Collins said. “His work ethic and his leadership were qualities that he brought outside of his physical talent.”
Despite his impressive contributions to the team, getting to this point was not an easy road for Thibodeaux.
Born and raised in Inner City LA, a lower-income residential area, Thibodeaux had to face and overcome distractions in order to focus on football. Collins was able to relate to the situation and guide Thibodeaux in the right direction.
“He has had to go through just being in that environment where it was a little tough and having to overcome not being influenced by gangs, drugs and other things that go with it,” Collins said. “He was able to overcome and get himself out of that environment to thrive beyond. He has been able to overcome that upbringing and push himself to another level.”
Thibodeaux has been able to continue his work ethic into college, where he recorded 30+ tackles, 24 of these being solo, and nine sacks in 2019, a performance that earned him the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year award.
“He is extremely talented in the way that he understands the game,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “He has the gift of being able to work well with others and we’re looking forward to him locking in, simplifying and growing in his role.”
During the summer, Thibodeaux spent a majority of his time at home where he was able to spend time with his family and friends. Although gyms and practice facilities were closed due to COVID-19, he was still able to focus on football and toning his body for the upcoming season.
He went to local parks with his high school coach daily, working out and practicing his skills. These were both big factors that Thibodeaux focused on during the off season, including his mental training.
“I was reading between the lines and learning the coverages,” Thibodeaux said. “A lot of things I didn’t know coming out of high school, so I was able to get a lot smarter.”
Thibodeaux has continued this mental and physical training into the 2020 season; he has over 20 total tackles in the past four games.
With a strong defense on their side, the Ducks will head into their final games with confidence.