On Dec. 16, 2017, Jordan Happle’s first career interception helped solidify a Boise State victory over Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl. A little under three years later, Happle left the “Smurf Turf” in Boise, Idaho, to transfer to Oregon and end his senior season on a high note.
Andy Avalos, the Ducks defensive coordinator, coached Happle for two years as the defensive coordinator at Boise State. Avalos has seen Happle develop both as a person and player into what he is today.
“He’s tremendously smart. He can be the quarterback of the defense and he’s very humbled and excited to be here,” Avalos said. “Jordan is an unbelievable young man, and I’m very blessed to have him here.”
Happle, originally from Portland, Oregon, attended Jesuit High School, where he achieved awards at wide receiver as well as safety, including the Metro League Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-league honors, both of which he won twice.
At Jesuit, Happle and head coach Ken Potter had built a close relationship. Potter recalls his most memorable moment coaching Happle.
“There was a play where he went up for a catch and fell on someone's ankle in the end zone,” Potter said. “Our trainers had a look at it, and it was clear that it was broken. Jordan asked if there was any way the staff could just wrap up his ankle as tight as they could so he could play through it. He’s a tough kid, and he’s going to bring a lot to that program at Oregon.”
In a 2015 interview with Bart Football Academy while Happle was still in high school, he revealed that Oregon was interested in him. When the interview asked Happle if he was interested in playing Pac-12 football, Happie answered, “Yeah, that’d be cool.”
“He talked about going to Oregon multiple times in high school,” Potter said. “Obviously he didn’t end up going to Oregon right out of high school, but he took a great scholarship to attend Boise State.”
Happle played safety at Boise State for his first three collegiate seasons. He won Academic All-Mountain West three times from 2017-19.
Happle began his junior campaign at Boise State on fire, making 22 tackles in his first five games, but injuries cut his season short. Happle graduated before entering the transfer portal in the late summer.
Despite his long and successful career as a Bronco, Happle made it clear through his transfer announcement on Twitter in early October that he’s visioned himself wearing the green and yellow and representing his home state, “I will be going HOME to fulfill my dream of becoming an Oregon Duck.”
When Happle took the podium for the first time as a Duck, he affirmed that Oregon has always had a special place in his heart.
“Growing up here, I saw the tradition here at Oregon and the history they’ve had, and they’ve had a lot of success in my time,” Happle said. “Ever since I was in high school I dreamed of being a Duck, and I’m just glad to be here now.”
Happle has had a fair share of playing time in his first two games as a Duck.
The suspension of Verone McKinley III for targeting allowed him to play key minutes against Washington State. Nick Pickett’s first half suspension for this week’s UCLA game will be another chance for Happle to prove himself.
As he learns the system week by week and gets used to playing with his new teammates, Happle’s playing time could see an exponential increase.