The Oregon men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Oregon XC Invite on Friday, Feb. 5.
First up was the women’s 5k. The first Oregon runner to finish was redshirt-junior Moira O’Shea at No. 17 with a time of 17:35.1. Eight out of the first 20 runners to finish were from the rival Oregon State Beavers.
Also finishing for the Ducks were redshirt-sophomore Melissa Berry at No. 28, freshman Lydia Russell at No. 43, freshman Carly Corsinita at No. 44, and freshman Terra Trom at No. 46. Forty-nine total runners competed in the race.
The Oregon women’s cross country team came in last out of the five teams that competed in the event, with an average time of 18:59.
Next, was the men’s 8k. Redshirt-senior Jackson Mestler came in first overall, clocking in at 24:01.3. The next six finishers all came from the University of Portland, while Oregon freshmen Quincy Norman and Abdinasir Hussein came in at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.
The other finishers for the Oregon men were redshirt-senior Matt Wisner at No. 19, redshirt-senior Steven Neumaier at No. 21, and redshirt-freshman George Nowak at No. 31. There were 39 total competitors in the event.
Redshirt-senior Jack Yearian also competed in the event, and was tied for first with Mestler after the first 2.5k. However, for unknown reasons, he never crossed the finish line. Redshirt-junior Miles Owens also wasn’t able to finish. Both runners were marked with a “DNF.”
Despite Mestler’s victory, Portland had four more runners in the top-10 than Oregon did. The men finished second out of the three teams that were competing, ahead of San Francisco but behind Portland.
Next up, the Ducks will compete at the LCC XC Invitational on Feb. 19 in Eugene.