Led by freshman Hsin-Y (Cynthia) Lu and sophomore Briana Chacon, the Ducks finished fourth overall on Tuesday at +2 after two days at the Wildcat Invitational.
On day one, the Ducks came out strong with 5-under 283 in the opening round before finishing with 7-over 295 in the second round. Oregon was led by Lu, who sat in a tie for fourth overall at 4-under after opening day. Lu, who is ranked No. 50 in the World Amatuer Golf Rankings, had a stellar start on the first 16 holes en route to a 5-under 67 finish. After a bogey on hole 18, Lu made four straight pars before making a string of seven birdies in 12 holes. After the first round, Lu tied for the eighth-best individual round in Oregon program history. She finished with four bogeys in her final seven holes, but still came in at 4-under overall. Lu sat just three strokes behind USC’s Allisen Corpuz entering Tuesday’s final round.
Slightly behind Lu on day one was Chacon, who also had a standout first day with a 1-under 71 in the second round. Chacon buckled down in the second round and shot 3-under across her final 14 holes to come in at 71. Heading into day two, Chacon sat in a four-way tie for sixth overall.
In the final round on day two, Lu continued her impressive play with four birdies in six holes to come in 4-under and 8-under overall in the tournament. With just two shots off the lead, the freshman tied for second overall at 7-under-par, finishing Tuesday with a 3-under 69.
Chacon also had a terrific second day on the course with six birdies in the final round for a 3-under 69 to cap off the tournament after three birdies in four holes. She finished 4-under par for a three-way tie for sixth place.
Next up for women’s golf is the Ping ASU Invitational starting March 36 in Tempe, Arizona.
