Since 2017, Oregon softball has a winning percentage of .750. To put that in perspective, the 1990’s Chicago Bulls, often regarded as the greatest professional team ever, had a winning percentage of .741.
A huge reason for this dominance is Haley Cruse, an outfielder now in her fifth year as a Duck, and one of the most popular student-athletes in Oregon history.
Before she had about 225,000 followers on Instagram and fans all throughout the nation, Cruse started near the bottom of the totem pole as a pinch-hitter and runner during her freshman year in Eugene.
Cruse’s sophomore season served as her breakout year. After starting just four times as a freshman, Cruse took the starting center fielder position and ran with it.
“Cruse has really upped her game since last year,” Mike White, the former Oregon softball coach said in a 2018 interview. “She’s been a big plus for our team all year out of the nine position.”
She led the Pac-12 in in-conference hitting with a .426 average, while also earning third team All-Pac-12 honors and second team All-Pacific Region. Her success was a huge reason for Oregon’s berth in the Women’s College World Series.
In Cruse’s junior year, she continued to make giant strides. She started all 48 games and was in the top-10 in the Pac-12 in OBP, walks and stolen bases. She batted .348 out of the lead-off spot and received more Pac-12 honors. Unfortunately, her success wasn’t shown through the teams record, as the Ducks underperformed.
In three seasons, Cruse had built an impressive resume for the Ducks, and it was only fitting for her career to end on a high note. Through 24 games, it looked that way for Cruse and the Ducks in 2020.
“Going into her senior year, I feel Haley is on a mission,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said in a 2020 interview. “She wants to walk away from her senior year knowing she did everything she could as an athlete and teammate. She’s a great leader for us.”
Cruse stormed out of the gate with a .457 average and 16 RBI’s, bringing the Ducks to an impressive 22-2 start. After a disastrous 2019, the Ducks looked like the class of the conference in 2020.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic turned Oregon’s dream season into a nightmare, ending Cruse’s senior campaign.
“It all happened so fast,” Cruse said in an interview with 1080 The Fan. “We were at a game at Saint Mary’s and we originally just heard our families wouldn’t come, but over the next 24 hours we just kept hearing more and more, and we knew that was kind of the end of the road. I immediately started crying. It was an emotional rollercoaster.”
After weeks of contemplating returning for a fifth season or graduating, Cruse decided to return knowing that there was potential for something special to happen.
“I know we have the opportunity to be very competitive, and I want to leave this program better than I found it,” Cruse said. “I think this year we have all the tools to do just that.”
Through the team’s first 10 games, it’s apparent that Cruse’s words weren’t far from the truth. The team is 9-1, and currently ranked No. 8 in the nation. And Cruse’s .367 average, seven extra base hits and nine RBIs out of the lead-off spot are a big reason why.
“I think I’m playing with nothing to lose this year because I wasn’t even expected to play,” Cruse said. “I have a newfound appreciation for the game — and just being here.”