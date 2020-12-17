It’s been an uncanny and unpredictable path to this point, but on Friday, Dec. 18., Oregon will play in their second straight Pac-12 Championship.
The Ducks are right where they were supposed to be, on top of the conference in line to face USC. But there’s an asterisk. After a 3-0 start, head coach Mario Cristobal and his program lost back-to-back games and looked vulnerable on both sides of the ball. Then, when Washington’s program was shipwrecked with a COVID-19 outbreak, Oregon snuck by, avoiding the head-to-head matchup and replacing the Huskies in Friday’s game.
The Ducks have played just five games, but here are some superlative awards for the abbreviated season.
Most Valuable Player - Travis Dye
This season, there was no stalwart lineman like Penei Sewell or seasoned quarterback like Justin Herbert and a severe lack of upperclassmen. In fact, Oregon’s the youngest team in the nation, made up of 73.6% underclassmen.
Incumbent starting quarterback Tyler Shough had his moments, but tripped up in big spots in both of Oregon’s losses. Kayvon Thibodeaux picked up steam but was far too quiet early in the season.
This year, most valuable player came down to the best player on the team’s better unit. Despite faltering against Cal, the offense carried this Oregon team. Its most productive player? Travis Dye, surprisingly.
The junior running back, often relegated to a backup role behind CJ Verdell, had one of the most efficient seasons of any player in the nation. Dye flourished in the new-look Oregon offense, presenting matchup nightmares in the passing game and gashing opposing defenses on the ground.
With 540 yards from scrimmage on 50 touches, Travis Dye is second among FBS running backs with 10.8 yards per offensive touch.
Runner up: Tyler Shough
Defensive Player of the Year - Noah Sewell
On a defense that looked listless for stretches of the season, freshman linebacker Noah Sewell was the consistent bright spot. It didn’t take long to assert himself as a starter after entering the season as an “OR” on the depth chart behind Dru Mathis. It took even less time for him to assert himself as Oregon’s best defensive playmaker.
Sewell passed both the eye test – consistently jumping off the screen with flashes of immense athleticism and rare instincts for a freshman – and the statistical measurements. Entering the Pac-12 Championship, Sewell leads the team with 19 solo tackles and is tied for the lead in sacks and forced fumbles.
Runner up: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Verone McKinley III
Offensive Player of the Year - Devon Williams
Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd, each with more than 200 yards, have come a long way since 2018, a time when their names were far more synonymous with drops and mishaps than explosive plays.
Sophomore Mycah Pittman missed two games but made Oregon’s best catch in week one with his one-handed snag down the sideline.
But it’s been Devon Williams, the USC transfer that wasn’t even in the starting lineup until Pittman’s absence, that has been the Duck’s most consistent playmaker on the perimeter.
It took him some time to get going, and he didn’t travel with the team to play Cal, but Williams ended the regular season on a high note with back-to-back 100-plus yard games. The 6-foot-4 deep-threat only has 13 catches on the year, good for third on the team. He’s turned them into a team-leading 264 yards, averaging just over 20 yards per catch.
Runner up: Travis Dye, Jaylon Redd
Biggest Surprise - Tyler Shough and Joe Moorhead
Tyler Shough has had some mind-bogglingly poor reads and some inexcusable interceptions, but if you zoom out, he’s put together quite the impressive season for a first-time starting quarterback. Tyler Shough leads the Pac-12 with 1,645 yards of total offense — the most by an Oregon QB through his first five starts.
Shough has thrown 11 touchdowns and, perhaps more impressively, he’s rushed for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s done it all while operating behind an inexperienced offensive line.
His early success must, in part, be attributed to the creative play calling of newly hired offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Moorhead has been a massive upgrade at play caller. Perfectly executed run-pass options, aggressiveness at the end of half and a clear understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each offensive weapon is the biggest reason for the Ducks’ 3-2 record.
Runner up: DJ Johnson
Player in for a big Championship game - Kayvon Thibodeaux
As a true freshman, Kayvon Thibodeaux picked up steam as the season went on. He earned the starting job midway through the year after Gus Cumerlander’s season-ending injury and played his best ball when it mattered most.
Perhaps Thibodeaux’s best performance came against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship when he racked up 2.5 sacks and a blocked punt.
This season’s been a tough one for the sophomore edge rusher. He’s learned how tough it can be to make plays when teams key in on you and has received his fair share of double teams. But as of late, it seems he’s figuring it out and is playing his best football when it matters most.
Look for Kayvon Thibodeaux to show up big against USC. The Ducks will need his pass-rush if they hope to slow down Trojan’s quarterback Kedon Slovis and the team’s talented receivers.
Runner up: Johnny Johnson III