Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Shane Hoffmann and Gabe Ornelas dive into Oregon's season thus far including their win over UCLA as well as look ahead towards Friday's matchup with Oregon State and more.
Podcast Editor Jamie Diep produced this episode.