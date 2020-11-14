Emerald-FC-Podcast
Reagan/Nelson (Emerald)

Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.

On this week’s episode of the Emerald Sports Podcast, Shane and Charlie are joined by Oscar Duyck as they recap Oregon’s win against Stanford, preview this weekend’s game against Washington State and take a trip around the Pac-12 conference.

Daily Emerald producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.

Shane Hoffmann is the head sports editor for the Emerald. He also writes, primarily covering Ducks football and basketball. Shane is originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan and came to the University of Oregon in 2018.