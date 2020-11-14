Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
On this week’s episode of the Emerald Sports Podcast, Shane and Charlie are joined by Oscar Duyck as they recap Oregon’s win against Stanford, preview this weekend’s game against Washington State and take a trip around the Pac-12 conference.
Daily Emerald producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.