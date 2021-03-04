Emerald Sports podcast logo horizontal
Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.

Shane Hoffmann is joined by Chris Brouliette and Mojo Hill as they discuss Oregon baseball's tumultuous opening weekend. Later, Charlie Gearing and Daniel Friis join Shane to detail the strengths of Ducks softball and their impressive 9-1 start.

Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.

