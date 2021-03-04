Over the last decade, since Oregon baseball reestablished itself within the NCAA in 2009, there has been a steady influx of former Ducks making their mark in professional baseball.
Last season, David Peterson, who played at Oregon from 2015-17, made his Major League Baseball debut with the New York Mets. He finished his rookie year with an impressive 6-2 record and 3.44 earned run average.
Talking with Peterson, the former Oregon ace reflected on his time as a Duck and shared his thoughts on the program's future with head coach Mark Wasikowski.
At Oregon, Peterson became the first Duck in the modern era to earn consensus All-American honors, finishing his senior season with a record of 11-4 and a 2.51 ERA. His most notable performance was a complete game shutout against Arizona State, where he struck out 20 batters while allowing only one walk.
Having amassed a scrolling list of accomplishments in college, Peterson cemented himself as one of the greatest baseball players to wear an Oregon uniform since the program was reinstated.
Even still, Peterson recognizes those who came before him. Former Ducks like Ryon Healy and Scott Heineman created an atmosphere that Peterson felt he could thrive in.
"So many guys came before me that really helped build the program back up again," Peterson said. "They were the guys that set the tone and laid the foundation for me to go and continue it. I saw the way they took pride in wearing ‘the O,’ and it's something I took a lot of pride in… and still do."
Wasikowski, who was an assistant at Oregon during Peterson's tenure, left a lasting impact on the left-hander.
"He was the coach that mainly recruited me… he's one of my favorite coaches I've ever played for. He was even at my wedding," Peterson said. "He respects his players and wants nothing but the best for them, both on the field and off."
He said he’s confident in Wasikowski's ability to build a winning program in Eugene, and excited how the program moves forward.
"To see what he did after he left, what he did at Purdue, really gives me a lot of confidence that he can have the same success at Oregon," Peterson said.
Speaking of success, Peterson's solid rookie season has bolstered him within New York's starting rotation, giving him the chance to contribute on a team primed to make a run in the postseason.
The Mets, who drafted Peterson 20th overall in the 2017 draft, have undergone a change in ownership this offseason, with billionaire Steve Cohen taking over as the majority owner of the franchise.
Peterson said that while his contract or personal goals aren't affected by the change, he has been affected through the acquisitions the team has made. Notably, New York acquired star shortstop Francisco Lindor from Cleveland, and signed a new catcher in James McCann, a former All-Star for the Chicago White Sox.
With these new additions, Peterson's second year is one of many reasons for Mets fans to be excited about the upcoming season.
For Oregon fans, Peterson is one of a growing list of former Ducks that are representing the university in the MLB.