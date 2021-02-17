Oregon men's and women's golf both opened their seasons this week with three-day tournaments. The women finished fourth at the Sun Devil Winter Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz., while the men tied for No. 20 at The Prestige tournament in La Quinta, California.
Women's Results
After Monday, Oregon held a one-stroke lead over Arizona State, led by senior Alexis Phadungmartvorakul, who shared the individual lead with two other competitors after shooting three-under-par with a total of 69 strokes.
Sophomore Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen and freshman Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lu also finished in the top-10 after day one of competition.
Tuesday, sophomore Ching-Tzu Chen led the Ducks with a two-over-par performance of 74 strokes. Three Ducks shot four-over at 76 strokes, including Phadungmartvorakul, who remained in the top-10 individually after day two.
After the third and final day, Oregon finished in fourth place overall at 22-over-par, just two strokes behind third place Arizona. Nielsen was Oregon's top performer Wednesday with a score of one-over-par, a 73 stroke performance.
Nielsen was also Oregon's top finisher overall, finishing in 15th place at four-over-par. Finishing just behind her was Phadungmartvorakul, who tied for 16th at five-over-par.
The women's team will compete next beginning on Mar. 1 at the Bruin Wave Invitational in Los Angeles.
Men's Results
The Ducks finished tied for No. 11 after the opening round, led by Tom Gueant, who shot an even-par 71, good enough to tie for No. 25 individually on the day. Yuki Moriyama shot a one-over 72 and two more Ducks finished two-over 73.
Senior transfer Jake Sollon, who competed in The Prestige Individual Invitational nearby, finished tied for second after day one, shooting four-under-par 68.
Tuesday, Craig Ronne led the Ducks shooting one-over par 72. The team finished the second day in 19th place.
Sollon continued his impressive play with another four-under 68, placing him in fourth heading into the final day.
After Wednesday, the Ducks finished tied for No. 20. Oregon's top performer of the tournament was Owen Avrit, who was consistent throughout and finished tied for No. 29 individually at four-over 217. Ronne finished tied for 53rd at seven-over-par.
Sollon couldn't match his play from the previous two afternoons, but nonetheless finished one-under-par to finish tied for No. 19 in the individual competition.
Oregon will compete again this weekend at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in the Palm Springs Area.