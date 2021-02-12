Coming off the heels of a 9-0 win over Weber State, the Oregon softball team continued the momentum into the second game of their doubleheader against Montana. They walloped the Grizzlies by a score of 8-0 in just five innings, and retired all 15 batters they faced.
The offense got started in the first as Haley Cruse doubled and Allee Bunker, the hero of the first game, singled her in.
A two-out rally took off in the second inning. Cruse doubled again to score Alyssa Brito from first, and Terra McGowan and Rachel Cid followed with doubles of their own to make it 4-0.
The Ducks kept rolling in the third inning, starting the frame with back-to-back walks. Shaye Bowden doubled both those runners home, and Cruse hit her third double of the game to score Bowden. McGowan then singled up the middle to make it 8-0.
Senior right-handed pitcher Samaria Diaz took the mound for the Ducks, and dominated from the offset. She faced 11 batters and retired them all, four via the strikeout.
The Ducks took Diaz out with two outs in the fourth inning, bringing in freshman Raegan Breedlove to make her collegiate debut. Breedlove induced a groundout to keep the perfect game alive.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Ducks finally went down quietly, only recording a single. Until that point, they had scored 17 runs in their last five innings going back to the first game of the doubleheader.
Breedlove stayed on the mound for the fifth. She pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to close the game out after only five innings. Oregon ended up winning each game of the doubleheader by the NCAA run rule.
The perfect game was the fourth in program history.
The Ducks, now 2-0 on the young season, will play another doubleheader on Saturday against Weber State and Grand Canyon. First pitch against Weber State is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. They’ll wrap up the GCU Kickoff Classic on Sunday at 8:00 a.m. with another matchup against Montana.