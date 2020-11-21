EUGENE, Ore – Harnessing a three-point lead with 45 seconds left on the game clock, the Ducks took a timeout. Even with a redshirt freshman quarterback under center, UCLA appeared poised, having marched to the Oregon 44. Third-and-15, and a stop for the Ducks would win it.
UCLA turned to what had worked for them all night, handing the ball off to Demetric Felton, who was brought down after a three-yard run. Then, on fourth down, the Bruins attempted a pass. The Ducks’ rising nickelback Jamal Hill got in the way, snuffing out UCLA’s final hopes.
Oregon escaped Autzen with a narrow 38-35 victory, an all-important step on the road to an undefeated season and a possible playoff berth. But UCLA gave them a scare, and the Ducks suffered many of the same issues that have plagued them throughout the first two games of the abbreviated Pac-12 season.
The Ducks cashed in on three turnovers in the first half. Two of them, back-to-back fumbles, granted Oregon ideal field position and quick, easy access to the endzone en route to a 14-0 lead in the span of 16 seconds. The third, a pick-six from Jordan Happle in the waning minutes of the first half, gave the Ducks the lead heading to the locker room.
“Really my first thought as I caught the ball was that I have got to get in the endzone,” Happle said. “I saw the last person, I think it was number 10 on their team, and my first thought was I cannot get caught.”
In the first half, all of the Ducks’ points stemmed from turnovers.
Points are points. But still, a larger problem was ever apparent: when it came to a long field, Oregon had no answers for the Bruins defensive scheme.
The Ducks’ offensive line visibly struggled. For the entirety of the first half, Tyler Shough and the Ducks offense were unable to do anything in the run game, challenged by a fierce Bruins defensive front. The run game produced only 34 yards from scrimmage through the first half, and proved yet again on a CJ Verdell fumble that turnovers remain a very present threat to the Ducks offense.
“I think first and foremost you’ve got to give credit to UCLA,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “They’ve changed schematically significantly from what they’ve done before, and some of the stuff they did, we didn’t handle as well as we’re used to. They have a couple really good players.”
As is the trend thus far in 2020, the Ducks made offensive adjustments at the half. Taking the field in the second half, the offensive line and the run game showed glimpses of improvement.
The Ducks received the ball and marched down the field, resulting in a Verdell rushing touchdown.
But UCLA kept knocking. The Bruins responded, carving the Ducks defense through the air as well as the ground. 31-28 Ducks.
With 5:24 remaining in the third quarter, the air was sucked from Autzen Stadium. Five-star freshman linebacker Noah Sewell, a clear defensive standout throughout the season, went down clutching his lower leg. He was later carted off with an undisclosed lower-leg injury.
“He’s meant a lot to this defense,” Happle said. “He’s made plays ever since he stepped foot here.”
Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos and the Oregon defense were forced to rally without Sewell. They rose to the challenge, generating yet another pick, this time from sophomore free safety Verone McKinley III. A sizable return on the interception gifted Shough and the offense with solid field position.
“When things like that happen it’s always tough, and we knew we had to have our brother’s back,” McKinley said. “Isaac [Slade-Matautia] went out there and made a play, then another 3rd-down play, then they went for it on 4th and we got the interception. So it was kind of one of those things, like ‘that was for you, Noah. We got you.’”
Shough delivered a 49-yard strike to USC transfer Devon Williams for a massive gain, ultimately paving the way to the endzone for tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, who’d yet to see the field this season. 38-28 Ducks.
“Hunter is a conscientious, tough, hard-working guy, unbelievable teammate and leader,” Cristobal said. “He’s just a really important guy to this football team, and having him out there today, he provided a spark and made some critical plays and critical blocks as well.”
With 10 minutes to go in the fourth, the Ducks had ample opportunity to put the game away, but self-inflicted wounds and miscommunications on the offensive line interfered. A sack on second-and-12 moved the Ducks back nine yards to a nearly unachievable distance. A slant route and catch by Williams brought the Ducks closer to the sticks, but it wasn’t enough.
UCLA was able to close the Ducks’ lead to three and get a much-needed stop, giving their offense a chance to tie, or even win the game in the final moments. The Ducks’ defense, which was hot and cold all night, made the stop when it mattered, finishing out a narrow victory.
The Ducks are 3-0 and halfway through their unorthodox season. Next, they hit the road for Corvallis where they will face their in-state rival Oregon State Beavers.