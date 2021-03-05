The Oregon Ducks men’s tennis team is undefeated at home. Coming off their second loss of the season to Arizona, the Ducks bounced back Friday to start their weekend series with Cal Poly with a win. A well-put-together team win puts the Ducks at 9-2 on the season.
“I almost feel like we got better because of the losses,” Quinn Vandecasteele said.
Doubles went according to plan to start the day off for Oregon. Partners Vandecasteele and Joshua Charlton finished first with a 6-4 win over Roman Shenkiryk and Joe Leather from Cal Poly. Luke Vandecasteele and Brandon Lam followed with a 6-3 win to quickly get Oregon on the board with a point.
Setting the tone early, Quinn Vandecasteele was electric, winning his first set 6-0 and not allowing a single game to go to his opponent, Noah Berry. Vandecasteele continued his dominance in the second set as well, only losing two games in a 6-2 victory.
“I tried not to give them anything,” Vandecasteele said. “They’re a good team and they can compete, so you got to make them compete.”
The Ducks played strong tennis back home in Eugene, wanting to get back on track after their two losses in the desert. Lam had a very strong performance as well, winning his first set 6-3 and his second 6-0.
In the other singles matches, No. 30 Joshua Charlton and No. 76 Emmanuel Coste each had 6-2, 6-1 victories.
The Ducks will play Cal Poly one more time on Sunday, March 7, as they look to move to 10-2.