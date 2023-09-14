In Week 3 of the season, the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) make their return to their Autzen Stadium after a week on the road to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2).
So far this season, Oregon has faced off against two different teams, ending in dramatically different scores but two victories nonetheless.
The Ducks traveled to Lubbock, Texas, last week to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders, leaving with a 2-0 record and a 38-30 final score. The game ended in excitement where the victory was solidified in the final minutes of the game. While the game raised some potential areas for improvement in the coming weeks, the Ducks proved they can perform in a tough away environment.
In their season opener and 2023 Autzen debut, the Ducks dramatically defeated the Portland State Vikings 81-7. The Vikings did not test the Ducks on either side of the ball, ultimately leading to their record-breaking win. Most notably, the Vikings did not throw the ball. Quarterback Dante Chachere led the team in passing yards with only 35 yards for five completed passes and one touchdown.
When they make their return to home after an exciting road win and a commanding home victory under their belts, it can be expected that the Hawaii team should not provide any issues, giving Oregon an easy path to victory.
The Rainbow Warriors have played three games this season. Their most recent game against Albany ended in a score of 31-20 and gave them their first win of the season.
In that game, quarterback Brayden Schager threw a career high four touchdown passes as well as completed 23 passes for 266 total yards. This is the third straight game that Schager has thrown for at least three touchdowns. The Oregon defense should be aware that Schager is not afraid to throw the ball as they prepare for this matchup.
In the Rainbow Warriors’ defeat over Albany, running back Jordan Johnson led the Rainbow Warriors in rushing yards with 11 carries totaling 76 yards. Meanwhile, wide receiver Pofele Ashlock led the team in receiving yards with four receptions for 74 total yards.
The Rainbow Warriors play in the Mountain West Conference, but their preseason schedule has seen some bigger names than they are used to. When they travel to Oregon to take on the Ducks, it will be Hawaii’s third Power Five matchup of the season. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 network as the Ducks attempt to bring their preseason record to 3-0 in front of a home crowd.