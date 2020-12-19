The Ducks (6-1) extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, defeating the Portland Pilots 80-41 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Before the game, Oregon announced that sophomore N’Faly Dante tore his ACL in Thursday’s game against San Francisco. He will undergo surgery that will effectively end his season. In Dante’s absence, St. John’s transfer LJ Figueroa got his first start as a Duck.
Oregon applied the pressure early, forcing four turnovers in the first few minutes and jumping out to a commanding 11-3 lead.
Chris Duarte led the way with nine early points, as Oregon went on an 8-0 run, pushing their lead to 19-5 around the 13-minute mark in the first half. Many of Oregon’s points came in transition as they led the Pilots 11-2 in points off turnovers.
As the game went on, Oregon started to turn the ball over themselves. Around the 10-minute mark in the first half, they had seven turnovers to the Pilot’s five. Portland began to cut into the lead, tightening it to 21-12 Oregon.
At the half, Oregon led 35-19. Duarte had 12 points, while Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. continued their work on the glass, each racking up five rebounds.
“I liked the way we played today,” head coach Dana Altman said. “I thought we played much more connected defensively.”
Oregon picked up right where they left off to start the second half, as Figueroa, Duarte, and Eugene Omoruyi led them on a 15-0 run. Portland didn’t score until more than five minutes into the second half, and the Ducks led 50-21.
It was Duarte who continued to prevail as the star for Oregon. Around the 13-minute mark in the second half, he stole the ball and finished with a dunk on the other end, putting the Ducks ahead 56-24.
Back-to-back layups from Aaron Estrada — the first points of his career as a Duck — pushed the Oregon lead to 66-30. Altman emptied his bench as Gabe Reichle, Lok Wur, Will Johnson and Jalen Terry got increased playing time. Oregon cruised to the finish line with a 80-41 victory.
While Duarte and Figueroa were the standouts, Oregon got an all-around team effort. Omoruyi, Williams Jr., Estrada and Chandler Lawson were all key contributors. Lawson, in particular, will be a vital piece going forward with Dante out.
“I feel like I have to step up in my role and do more,” Lawson said.
Duarte finished with 21 points, while Figueroa had 15. Figueroa and Williams Jr. each finished with six rebounds.
With Will Richardson still sidelined and Dante’s injury, the Ducks are going to have to continue to rely on their depth throughout the season.
“Young guys are going to have to step up and play...,” Altman said. “It’s all hands on deck.”
The only major fault in Oregon’s play was their 19 turnovers — an area Altman has repeatedly stressed the need for improvement in.
“If they’re trying to be unselfish and make a play for their teammate, I can live with those [turnovers],” Altman said. “The ones that bother me are the fundamental mistakes where we leave our feet and just don’t have any options.”
The Ducks have now won six straight games following their loss to No.16 Missouri to open the season. Next, they’ll take on the UCLA Bruins at home on Wednesday.