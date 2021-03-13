The Ducks came into game two of their three-game series against Oregon State on Saturday looking to extend a five-game winning streak.
Robby Ashford got the start in center after making an impressive catch in the ninth inning of Friday’s game. Right-handed pitcher Cullen Kafka took the mound for the Ducks after allowing just one run and striking out 13 in nine innings through his first two starts.
Kafka picked up where he left off, striking out the side in the first inning while working around a two-out walk.
Gabe Matthews continued to slowly bust out of his early-season slump with an infield single in the first, but the Ducks mustered no other baserunners in the first three innings.
Kafka allowed a walk and a single to start the bottom of the second, but recorded two more strikeouts to get out of it. He walked another batter in the third, but erased him on a quick pickoff move.
The red-hot Kenyon Yovan crushed a ball in the fourth that landed barely foul, and wound up striking out. Matthews followed with his second infield single of the game on a soft ground ball to the third baseman, which was also the Ducks’ second hit total.
Aaron Zavala walked, and the runners both advanced into scoring position, but Sam Novitske struck out as the game remained scoreless.
Kafka hit two batters in the bottom of the fourth, but struck out two to set his career high with eight strikeouts.
He walked his fifth batter in the fifth, but the runner was subsequently caught stealing. The next batter singled, but Kafka refused to break loose, holding the game at no score through five innings.
Yovan stayed hot with a sharp single in the sixth, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Matthews singled up the middle for his third hit of the day, and Zavala followed with a single of his own to up his average to .400.
Josh Kasevich then came through with two outs, breaking the ice with a triple as the Ducks took a 2-0 lead. After Novitske walked, Ashford beat out an infield single to make it 3-0.
Yovan recorded his second single of the game in the seventh, but the Ducks got nothing more. Their offense remained quiet for the rest of the game.
Andrew Mosiello replaced Kafka after five scoreless innings. He wound up finishing the game for the Ducks, pitching four scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Mosiello gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, but Ashford helped him out with another tremendous diving catch in center. Mosiello promptly induced a double play, and the Ducks secured the series win with a 3-0 victory. Oregon is yet to allow a run in this series.
The Ducks now boast a six-game winning streak and will look to sweep the Beavers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Following the completion of this series, they’ll travel back down to Eugene for a three-game series against Arizona State.