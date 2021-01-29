Oregon women’s basketball has been forced to shut down all basketball operations Friday morning due to COVID-19 protocols within the organization.
The team, which is currently in Salt Lake City, Utah, was scheduled to take on the Utah Utes tonight, and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday. Both games will be postponed and held at an unknown date.
Whether someone within the program tested positive or not, or if a member of the team came in close contact with COVID-19 is still to be determined, but information will be released when more details become available.
Protocols are nothing new for the team, as they have already been forced to postpone games against Arizona State and Portland State earlier this season.
The cancellation marks the second time this month that Oregon basketball has been forced to shut down operations, as the men’s team recently took a two week hiatus due to the virus.
The Ducks are scheduled to play their next game on Feb. 5 against Arizona State at Matthew Knight Arena.