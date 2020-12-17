Sophomore defensive end Brandon Dorlus wasn’t on the field to start Oregon’s matchup with UCLA, but it became clear that the Ducks needed to make adjustments.
Missing their starting quarterback due to contact tracing, UCLA relied heavily on the run game to jump start the offense. Running back Demetric Felton was effective and, despite two Bruins’ fumbles that led to an early Oregon lead, the two teams found themselves trading blows late in the first half.
Midway through the second quarter, in went Dorlus, and by the end of the first half he made his presence known. On the final play before halftime, UCLA wanted to take a shot. Just as Bruins quarterback Chase Griffin dropped back, he was out of time. 6-foot-3, 285-pound Dorlus rushed in, placing a massive hit on the quarterback as he threw. The ball fluttered in the air, falling way short of the mark and into the hands of safety Jordan Happle, who took it back for six the other way — a momentum-shifting change that saved the Ducks in the end.
“It started with the D-Line getting the rush and getting pressure on the quarterback,” Happle said. “Without that pressure, that play never would’ve happened.”
Dorlus, a former three-star recruit, was lost in the mix of last year’s Ducks’ defense. The Deerfield Park, Florida native played in nine of Oregon’s 14 games in 2019, but saw most of his playing time at the end of blowout matchups, recording his first career sack on the final drive of the Ducks’ 34-6 victory over Arizona.
The Ducks’ defense has been a shell of its former self in 2020, but with a roster riddled with inexperience, players like Dorlus have been given a much-needed chance to make a difference. He seized the opportunity, starting in pre-season camp.
“I knew he was a baller, but this fall camp, to me, he really showed how good of a player he is,” said Ducks receiver and former high school teammate Daewood Davis. “He goes out there every day and does his best, and that’s all anybody can ask for. From his freshman year to now, man, trust me; this season, you guys are gonna see a lot of him.”
Dorlus has turned a page. Though without a sack through five games, the sophomore has solidified his role on the Ducks. He’s second on the depth chart behind Kayvon Thibodeaux, but has proven himself as an interchangeable asset in Andy Avalos’ defense, seeing the field in all five games of the abbreviated season and recording seven tackles.
“I’ve tried to just work on being more consistent in my game so I can be more dependable when I’m in there,” Dorlus said. “I just try to get more in shape, get my body right and be more physical.”
Though he mainly plays at the defensive end position, Dorlus has emphasized versatility in 2020, practicing and playing in numerous spots on the front.
“I’ve been cross-training everywhere and expanding my game,” Dorlus said. “I’ve been at nose, tackle, d-end, anything.”
A struggling run defense has been the story of the season for Oregon football, and on Friday they’ll face yet another challenging opponent in No. 13 USC. With a chance to win a conference title, Dorlus and the Ducks defense will need to stand tall.