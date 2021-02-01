Activism in sports isn't new. Think back to Tommie Smith and John Carlos saluting Black power at the 1968 Olympics. Recall Muhammad Ali's concientious objection to the Vietnam War. Remember Colin Kaepernick's knee sparking a nationwide debate over systematic oppression?
Collegiate athletes are standing up and speaking out against the oppression of Black people. This past summer, more than ever Oregon past and present athletes felt empowered to speak out for themselves and others directly oppressed.
Passion, fear and anger fueled athletes in a way where consequences didn’t matter — they had to speak up.
In June, protests erupted after the world witnessed the killing of George Floyd. The unrest was widespread. Starting in Minneapolis, the movement touched every corner of America, including Eugene.
Athletes’ eyes and ears were no longer concentrated on the field. Whether people liked it or not, the country was forced to face the realities of racial injustice and the long, continuing history of oppression against People of Color in the United States.
Amidst a roaring pandemic, with sports on pause, there was no better time for athletes to make themselves heard, and Oregon's made sure people listened.
The state of Oregon shares a bleak history of racial oppression with the rest of the country. The University of Oregon, advertently or not, perpetuates this history. With one of the most recognizable brands in collegiate athletics, past and current Oregon athletes used their platform to lead change.
Oregon football showcased their unity and fighting against racial injustice in a number of ways. The team wore t-shirts that read “End Racism” during warmups and helmet stickers with the same slogan.
Football safety Jevon Holland also utilized his social media following to advocate for the University's Deady Hall to be renamed. Holland, who now awaits his name being called in the 2021 NFL Draft, spoke against Matthew Deady, a former Oregon politician, and his "[advocation] for discrimination against Chinese and Black immigrants," as well as Deady's support for slavery.
Holland's message gained traction, and forced the University to vote on the name change. In June, the UO board of trustees held an emergency meeting and unanimously voted to remove the name of Deady Hall and temporarily replace it with University Hall.
Before kickoff of the season opener, the Ducks and their opponent, the Stanford Cardinal, linked arms for 30 seconds on their respective sidelines in a “Show of Solidarity” to recognize their fight for social justice.
At the forefront of support for the players was none other than head coach Mario Cristobal.
Under his leadership, he wanted to do more than post on social media. He listened to his staff and his players, people who were in pain regarding the racial issues this country faces. He attended a Black Lives Matter protest on May 31 that he described as “overwhelmingly powerful” the next day in a press conference.
“There’s just a ton of emotion,” Cristobal said. “There’s anger, there’s frustration, but the best part about it is there’s solidarity.”
“The coaches are learning. I’m learning,” he said. “The number one priority is the players and their parents knowing and trusting and feeling that we’re going to be there for them 24-7 to talk to and lean on.”
In a press conference, he talked about how he, his staff, his players and the players’ parents had multiple conversations and open dialogue about the issues that the Black community faces in this country and what he could do in a leadership role to listen, learn, educate and be informed for his players.
Intersectionality is an important facet of the racial injustice fight. On top of racial discrimination, women of color have to face the challenges that come with gender discrimaition.
Last fall, goducks.com featured a series of articles titled "Student Athletes Reimagined,” in which three athletes addressed their experiences as women of color.
Jazzy Contreras, a Mexican American softball player, Gloria Mutiri, a Black volleyball player and Bella Setio, an Asian American golfer, all shared unique perspectives on how their identity has affected their experiences not only in sports, but in life.
"It's important to me that we stand with the idea of Black Lives Matter," Setio wrote. "It's important to me because of what I see happening in our country today. It's important because of what I learned — and didn't learn — about our country's history while growing up, and it's important because of experiences from my life as an Asian American."
Oregon athletes have used their position to lead discussion and reflection on the state of racial relations in the country. But current Ducks weren’t the only ones speaking out.
Satou Sabally, a UO almuna and current forward for the Dallas Wings, spoke in an interview with Portland's KOIN 6 news. She reflected on the challenges that come with being a black woman.
"Black women are really on the top line of facing intersectionality" she said. "We always have to justify our emotions and how we act as women… [while] still facing racism."
While Black football, basketball and track and field athletes were the drivers for racial justice during the 1980s and the decades before, Black collegiate athletes across the nation are now coming together from all sports. They are telling their stories and using their platforms as athletes and as activists to inform, educate and amplify the voices of other oppressed communities, particularly those in the Black community on college campuses.
When the Pac-12 #WeAreUnited statement was released, some players received backlash from their coaches, peers, teammates and pushback from an institutionalized system that suppresses the power of college athletes. According to a New York Times article, a football coach at Washington State threatened the players to empty out their locker if they were to join the Pac-12 conference unity group.
But, changes are happening. The power is growing. More and more people are listening. Players are standing beside their teammates, coaches are leading and supporting the charge for change, initiatives are forming, more people are being informed and educated.
Black athletes and those who stand with them are fighting back against the oppression that those before them lived through not so long ago. They are insisting on systemic change and making their voices heard wherever they can.
They are doing more than just playing sports. They are reviving the power of those who were marginalized. Even though there is more to do, collegiate athletes have the power and platform to speak out against injustices in this country.
This is the beginning of collegiate athletes speaking their truth and their experiences after years of social and systemic oppression.
They will not shut up and dribble, or shut up and play. Their power is rising, and they won’t stop.