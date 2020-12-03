Late in the third quarter of Oregon's week three win over UCLA, Hunter Kampmoyer found himself all alone in the endzone, wide open, as a pass from quarterback Tyler Shough fell effortlessly into his hands.
After missing two weeks due to undisclosed health concerns, the touchdown in his first game of the season sealed the win for the Ducks.
For Kampmoyer, it was a long, turbulent five years before arriving at that moment, but one thing remained constant: his fortitude.
In addition to the natural athletic talent required to play football at its highest levels, the truly great players tend to possess an intangible work ethic and personality that drives them to be at their best every day. In his fifth year at Oregon, Kampmoyer's capacity to outwork those around him is paying dividends and spreading beyond his reach.
From Bishop to Eugene
Discipline is the foundation of Kampmoyer's success.
Kampmoyer shined on both sides of the ball for Bishop Union, a small high school in Bishop, California.
Whether it was racking up 20 or more tackles against rivals, or snagging touchdowns in playoff games, Kampmoyer impressed enough that even his opponents would congratulate him.
"His freshman year, we played our toughest opponent, and Hunter was at middle linebacker for us … I remember after that game, I've never seen it before, how the entire opposing team came and congratulated him," said Arnie Palu, Kampmoyer’s junior varsity coach at Bishop Union. "To see that whole team celebrate his success, even after we beat them, is something I'll never forget."
But it wasn't only his on-field success that made him a standout three-star prospect on defense. His former coaches recall Kampmoyer's disappointment if he was unable to hit the gym multiple times a day.
"When teams started recruiting him, they asked me what his work ethic was like off the field, and I told them Hunter won't be outworked in the weight room," his high school position coach, Chris Matteson, said.
His tenacity in the weight room would translate to the next level.
The already 6-foot-4, 245-pound freshman bulked up to 272 pounds during his season off and won defensive scout team player of the year for Oregon.
It wasn't until Mario Cristobal took over the program in 2018 that Kampmoyer made the switch to tight end. With his versatility and devotion to the game, the transition was almost seamless.
Hunter at home
The Batchelder family has known Kampmoyer for years.
Thom Batchelder coached Kampmoyer from a young age in Bishop, but their relationship grew when he lived with the Batchelder family for a brief period before high school. It was during this time that Thom and his wife Clancy saw how special he could be.
"Hunter is where he is because of Hunter… there were a lot of us in his life who guided him, but he always wanted to be an Oregon Duck," Thom said.
Kampmoyer, who commonly sports a dense beard and has his right arm covered in tattoos, might leave fans wondering what he is like under the helmet. The Batchelder family remembers that there is more to Kampmoyer than football.
They described Kampmoyer as being extremely self-motivated and displaying a rare ability to see the big picture in life.
This would help as he came to Oregon. Kampmoyer has played under three separate head coaches, undergone positional turnover and carried ever-changing roles during his college career.
He left a lasting impression on the Batchelder home.
"My youngest son would draw pictures of what he wanted to be when he grew up, and [in those pictures] he always had a beard like Hunter," Clancy said.
Paying it forward
In 2019, Kampmoyer's junior year, he was thrust into a more prominent role after starting tight end Jacob Breeland went down with a season-ending injury.
Kampmoyer responded to the added responsibility in stride.
"It's really unfortunate, having a teammate and a friend go down like that," Kampmoyer said.
He finished his junior season with just five catches, but none were bigger than his two on the opening drive of the 2020 Rose Bowl, which set up an Oregon touchdown.
Kampmoyer began the 2020 season on the preseason Mackey Award watch list, the nation's award for top tight end. So far, he has eight receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Kampmoyer's biggest impact might be off the field though.
Undergoing a similar transition from the defensive line to tight end this year is redshirt junior DJ Johnson. The second-longest tenured Duck on the roster, Kampmoyer is a natural leader, helping Johnson through the transformation.
"I give him all the advice that I can … DJ is a crazy athlete, he's going to be a great tight end," said Kampmoyer in a press conference. "I'm there for him and have been helping along the way."
Although he’s a senior, it's possible that Ducks fans see Kampmoyer back again next year, as eligibility rules have been frozen due to the unique circumstances of the 2020 season.
One thing for certain is that no matter what, Kampmoyer will return to Bishop.
During his career with the Ducks, the tight end has made his way back to his old high school multiple times to talk with the team.
"He's an idol here… each year he comes back you can see him develop, and his message to the kids gets stronger," said coach Palu.
His ability to communicate and lead, combined with elemental knowledge of both sides of the ball, could project into a coaching future for Kampmoyer.
"It's in the cards for him, you talk about him going from defense to offense, and the connections he's made with all the coaches [at Oregon], if he wants to pursue it … I wouldn't be surprised at all if it's in his plans," said Palu.
Whether or not he has football in his long term agenda, his character spells success.