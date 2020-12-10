In February 2017, in an interview with GetSportsFocus, Bennett Williams said he was looking forward to joining the Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois.
“I think I made the right choice,” Williams said. “I’m excited to be a part of what Illinois is building. Go Illini, and we will.”
Little did Williams know that about four years later, he would be patrolling the back end of the Ducks’ defense. Williams’ journey to Eugene wasn’t easy however; his path to where he is today required perseverance and determination.
In October 2018, Williams was dismissed from the University of Illinois after just one season with the team for disciplinary reasons.
He transferred back home and enrolled at the College of San Mateo, a junior college in the Bay Area. It was here where Williams would re-create a name for himself, helping to lead the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record and a Northern California Regional Title in 2019.
Former teammates of Williams at CSM share some of their favorite memories of him.
“We were playing the Modesto Pirates, and Bennett had broken his wrist earlier in the season,” said Julian Morin, a running back for the Bulldogs. “He was in coverage against a receiver and got a pick with his one good hand and his cast on the other hand.”
“When I think about playing with him last year, I just remember his passion for the game,” said Daniel Taumalolo, an offensive lineman for CSM. “He doesn’t like to take a play off or be off the field for even a down, because it’s one less opportunity for him to make a play.”
Tim Tulloch, the head coach at CSM has known the Williams family since before Bennett’s college days. He shares his favorite on field memory of Williams.
“It was a big fourth-down play against Laney College,” said Tulloch. “It was one of those times where you need your big-time players to step up and make a play, and sure enough he made a huge stop. That’s the type of player he is.”
The transition from Division I football to junior college can be difficult for athletes. The facilities, equipment, tutors and training at the D1 level is far superior than those of a community college. For Williams, it was different.
“His transition to our program was seamless,” said Tulloch. “We run our program very similar to D1 schools, which definitely helped. He was on Dean's list for back-to-back semesters, he was a gym rat, he loved watching film. He was a real leader for our defense, our team and a big reason for our success.”
Williams' move from CSM to Eugene, like his prior transition, has been effortless. His minutes have been increasing by game with his best performance coming against the California Bears, when he had five tackles and a sack.
“What he’s doing at Oregon doesn’t surprise me,” Morin said. “While playing with him last year, I got to see his leadership and veteran mentality. He was on a mission when he got to CSM and he’s going to carry that same mindset to Oregon. I think he will be in the league at some point.”