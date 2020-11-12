Even with multiple players deciding to opt out and the loss of Troy Dye to the NFL Draft, the Ducks defense still has a chance to be one of the nation’s best in 2020. This year's unit will be fueled by a combination of young breakout stars and a talented group of incoming freshmen.
Here’s a preview of what the defense will look like this season.
Defensive Line
At defensive end, sophomore Kayvon Thibodeaux will get a majority of the snaps. The former Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and number one recruit will look to build on an impressive freshman season, while embracing a larger role as a leader this season. Sophomore Brandon Dorlus will back Thibodeaux up.
At nose tackle, senior Jordan Scott is back and looking to improve on his junior season in which he had a career-high of 32 tackles. Popo Aumavee and Kristian Williams are expected to contribute in backup roles.
Austin Faoliu is another senior who is projected to start on the line this year. He will hold the defensive tackle position. Dorlus could also see time here.
Avalos feels comfortable playing in a variety of defensive fronts. Sometimes he’ll roll out four true defensive linemen, at other times just two or three. Against Stanford he even tried a one-man front and bolstered the line with several linebackers.
“We feel pretty good about the depth overall in the front with the d-linemen and edge players, and we feel good about attacking the pocket,” Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos said.
Linebackers
Mase Funa will take over the reigns at the “Stud” position — a linebacker who often plays on the edge of the line as a rusher while still possessing the flexibility to drop back. Funa had an impressive freshman campaign with 26 tackles and four sacks. Sophomore Andrew Faoliu, Austin’s brother, will likely receive snaps here, as well.
The “Will” linebacker, or weak-side linebacker is one of the deepest positions on the defense. Junior Isaac Slade-Matuatia will build on a sophomore season that saw him lead the team in passes defended, and fifth in tackles. He’ll be the leader of the unit in the wake of Dye.
Justin Flowe — a former 5-star, USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year, and number one recruit from California — will also receive plenty of opportunities. Flowe is known for his downhill playstyle and bone-crushing hits.
At middle linebacker, senior Dru Mathis will have his biggest role with the team to date. Noah Sewell, brother of former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, will also see significant minutes as he looks to build upon his breakout performance in week one against Stanford, in which he tallied four tackles as well as a tackle for loss.
Sewell is coming off a historic high school career that ended with finishing as the number one player in Utah, and a top-3 inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN.
Thibodeaux will also see snaps at strong-side linebacker, a position that he didn’t play as much last season. Sophomore Adrian Jackson is a candidate to line up here as well after missing last season due to injury.
Depth is the story at the linebacker position. Look for Avalos to consistently rotate bodies throughout games, much like he did against Stanford.
“Our veteran players are doing a nice job of helping the younger guys learn the defense," Ken Wilson, the team's linebacker coach said. “It’s going to be a long season and we are unsure of how the season will play out so we got to have everyone ready to play.”
Defensive Backs
Jamal Hill will start as the team's nickel and look to play a larger role in the secondary after Jevon Holland’s opt out. Jordan Happle, a transfer from Boise State, will also see key minutes behind Hill and should play a large role against Washington State, as Verone McKinley III is set to miss the first half after a targeting penalty last week.
Mykael Wright will build upon his strong freshman season and start at field cornerback in place of Thomas Graham Jr. Wright flashes excellent speed, and, despite being beaten early in the Stanford game, rebounded nicely, knocking away several passes down the stretch. Daewood Davis, DJ James and freshman Dontae Manning are names to watch as well.
The team's co-leader in interceptions from 2019, McKinley lll, will get the nod at free safety.
Nick Pickett is back for his senior campaign at boundary safety after finishing with 45 tackles and six passes defended in 2019 when he fought for playing time with Brady Breeze.
Steve Stephens, who was impressive against Stanford, will also fill in at boundary safety. The sophomore received a generous chunk of snaps against Stanford and used it wisely by forcing a fumble to go along with some sturdy run defense.
At boundary cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir will look to improve his draft stock and be a key contributor in the secondary for the Ducks this season. Lenoir has received a plethora of appreciation as a leader as well.
“These guys are hungry and they are ready to make plays,” Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance said. “All these dudes here are talented. Now, it’s about putting together the fine details to let the athleticism come to life.