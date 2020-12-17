Entering the Pac-12 Championship game week last year, the Ducks were playing for a chance to compete in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl, one of the iconic venues in sports.
This season has been different for the Ducks. Despite two late season losses, the Ducks still find themselves in a position to win the Pac-12 Championship against USC. Unlike last season however, the chances that the Ducks land a bowl game with the caliber of the Rose Bowl are slim.
Even with a loss to USC, Oregon will still qualify for a bowl game. Here are three possible bowl game predictions for the Ducks based on conference and record.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will take place on Dec. 31 in Fort Worth, Texas. It will feature a Pac-12 opponent squaring off against an SEC team.
Many teams that have played this bowl game in the past have been unranked schools that finished over .500 by only one or two games. With a win or even a loss to USC, Oregon could find themselves as a fitting candidate to play in this game.
Possible opponents for the Ducks include the Auburn Tigers who finished 6-4, the Ole Miss Rebels who finished 4-4 or the Missouri Tigers who finished 5-4.
Valero Alamo Bowl
The Valero Alamo Bowl will be played in San Antonio on Dec. 29. The game is slated to feature a Pac-12 program against a Big 12 program, but this is apt to change due to the unpredictability of COVID-19.
For the Ducks to land this game, they would have to beat USC, and even with that, the chances aren’t high.
Historically, this game has featured two ranked teams. For the Ducks to finish the season ranked, they would not only have to convincingly beat the Trojans, but they would need other top-25 schools to fall in the meantime.
Although the chances of this game aren’t as high as the others, there’s still a chance. Possible opponents include the Texas Longhorns who finished 6-3, the TCU Horned Frogs who finished 6-4 or the West Virginia Mountaineers who finished 5-4.
Radiance Technology Independence Bowl
This bowl game, unlike the others, already has one of its teams determined: the Army Black Knights. It will be played on Dec. 26 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Army finished the season 8-2, but their season was more similar to Oregon’s than the record shows. Army peaked at no. 9 in the college football rankings, but a late season loss to Tulane took them out of the top-25.
Now, according to CBS Sports, Oregon and Army find themselves just two spots away from each other in the rankings at 37 and 39. A game between these two teams would be historic as the Ducks haven’t played Army since 1970.
Although each bowl game has two conferences in mind, it is subject to change. These three outcomes are the most likely to occur with only a few weeks until bowl season begins.
Despite the uncertainty, head coach Mario Cristobal assures that his team will be ready for any scenario they are faced with.
“Sometimes life works in your favor and sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “There’s zero time to complain about it and try to talk to yourself to be in a better situation. When things come your way, what a shame it would be if you're not prepared for that moment.”