After six chaotic weeks, the Pac-12's condensed football season is complete.
Oregon State and UCLA were the only teams able to play their six originally scheduled games, with the other 10 having at least one cancellation due to COVID-19.
Given the shortened schedule and a pandemic that’s wreaked havoc on college football, what can actually be concluded from this strange season? Should overachievers be seen as flukes? Underachievers given the benefit of the doubt?
Here's a look at the winners and losers of the 2020 Pac-12 football season.
Winner: Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado came into 2020-21 with extremely low expectations but emerged as one of the nation's biggest surprises, finishing second in the Pac-12 South with a 4-1 record.
Hired in February, first-year head coach Karl Dorrell had all of his recruiting and staff-building plans derailed as the pandemic hit just weeks after he took over. Fortunately, he found success with the roster he inherited.
Dorrell talked quarterback Sam Noyer into staying after he entered the transfer portal following last season. Noyer and running back Jarek Broussard, who led the conference in rushing, bolstered the offense.
The duo was complemented by a defense which ranked fourth in total yards allowed, led by standout linebacker Nate Landman and defensive end Mustafa Johnson.
The Buffaloes were scheduled to play Oregon in the Pac-12's third place game. Since Oregon is now in the championship, Colorado will serve as an alternate opponent should USC or the Ducks have COVID-19 issues prior to Friday’s game.
Loser: California Golden Bears
The preseason media poll had California finishing second in the Pac-12 North. But the Golden Bears finished dead last after posting a 1-3 record.
Their lone win came in week five against Oregon.
The main reason for the lack of success was California's stagnant offense. Quarterback Chase Garbers had a disappointing season and was unable to build off of 2019, where he was crucial in helping California to a 7-5 regular season record and a bowl game victory.
The Golden Bears' finished at the bottom of the entire conference in total yards per game and passing offense. Additionally, they were second to last in rushing offense and points per game.
When it comes to COVID-19, California was one of the conference's most affected teams this season. They had multiple players test positive throughout the year, making their original schedule irrelevant.
The Golden Bears are counting on a normal season in 2021, but for now, their season ends as a disappointment.
Winner: Chip Kelly
Chip Kelly entered his third season as UCLA head coach with a 7-17 overall record, and many were doubtful that he was the right man for the job.
Although the Bruins finished just 3-3 this season, there is reason to be hopeful.
The three losses came at Colorado, at Oregon and home against rival USC, three of the top teams in the conference. All were within one score and the Bruins had opportunities to win each game in the fourth quarter.
Chip Kelly has bought himself more time with the Bruins fanbase.
The former Oregon head coach is off the hot seat, for now.
Loser: Kevin Sumlin
Arizona fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State in what was by far the most lopsided conference game of the season. The Wildcats finished winless at 0-5 and hold a 12-game losing streak dating back to 2019.
In three seasons as head coach at Arizona, Sumlin posted a 9-20 record and failed to reach a bowl game.
It's unclear who will replace Sumlin, but current Oregon assistant coach Joe Salave'a, who played at Arizona, has surfaced as a potential candidate.
Winner: Davis Mills
Stanford quarterback Davis Mills impressed in his first season as a starter.
After missing the opener against Oregon, Mills led Stanford to a 3-1 record, including a three-game winning streak to end the season.
The former five-star recruit from Georgia finished third in the conference with 1,076 passing yards, adding four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
On top of that, Pro Football Focus, one of the sport's most followed analysis websites, has Mills ranked as the top quarterback in the conference, and the second rated offensive player overall.
Stanford looks to extend their winning streak to four this weekend against UCLA.
Loser: Jayden Daniels
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was a loser in 2020 simply because he only played three games, and for that, Pac-12 fans lost as well.
The sophomore is a dynamic talent, but with the Sun Devils missing half the season due to an array of positive COVID-19 tests, Daniels was kept off the field.
Daniels was supposed to lead Arizona State to contend for the Pac-12 South, but posted just 562 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Sun Devils' three games.
Arizona State will play Oregon State Saturday, giving Daniels one more chance to shine.
As head coach Herm Edwards builds a solid program in Tempe, watch for Daniels in 2021 to make up for what was truly a lost season for the Sun Devils.