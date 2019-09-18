There are in-state rivals, and there are out-of-state rivals. But there is almost no bigger West Coast college football rivalry than the one between the Ducks and the Huskies.
While the players will square-off for one night on the field, the Daily Emerald and The Daily of the University of Washington are competing against each other in a fundraiser to support student journalism.
Both papers are coming together to create a special joint-edition for the UO vs. UW game on Oct. 19 and to see which paper can raise the most money to support student journalism.
Help us to support the important cause of training student reporters and keeping our communities informed.