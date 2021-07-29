To expand our digital storytelling and make videography at the Emerald Media Group accessible for all motivated students 一 not just those who can afford their own equipment 一 we need to provide high-quality video cameras and equipment for students to use. You can make this happen by helping us raise $3,000 for videography equipment for student journalists at both the Daily Emerald and Ethos Magazine. Your contribution will help us train and support aspiring multimedia journalists, regardless of their financial means, and tell impactful digital stories for the Eugene community. We truly appreciate your support of independent student journalism.