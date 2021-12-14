For many of us, it’s been awhile since we’ve dined in at a restaurant. It’s daunting, especially for those with social anxiety, to think about going to a restaurant after so much time confined in our homes. I’m here to let you know that you’re not alone! As someone who’s worked in the hospitality industry, I have the pleasure of listing some tips to ensure you and your server have a pleasant experience next time you go out. So without further ado, here are few tips on how to be a good customer:
Identify your situation
Before even stepping foot into the establishment, it’s important to ask your party a few questions. Is the restaurant dine-in or takeout only? It’s a bummer wanting to dine in at a restaurant, only to find that they do takeout only.
Do I have a large party? If you do, it might be best to reserve a table. This way you don’t have to wait too long and your server doesn’t have to scramble to find table space.
Masks
We’re in a weird time. Masks are required indoors but eating requires masks off. To be safest, wear your mask until your meal is served. Put the mask back on to go to the bathroom or ask your server a question. It’ll make the restaurant workers and fellow diners feel more comfortable. And if there’s outside dining available, please utilize that option.
Common courtesy
Remember those magic words: please and thank you! Those phrases can go a long way. The golden rule stays true — put yourself in their shoes. Don’t seat yourself unless instructed, don’t interrupt your server, don’t leave the table a mess, don’t snap your fingers at a worker, etc.
Tipping
In American society, tipping is a must! Before you go out, make sure you have enough money allocated to the meal itself and the tip. 15-20% is the standard and if you have an amazing server, feel free to tip more. It’ll make their day a little brighter. FYI: Writing a compliment on the receipt without a tip is almost worse than no tip at all (yes, people do this and yes, it hurts).
And of course, if you’re feeling any COVID symptoms, please stay home! We all want to return to normal as soon as possible, but it’s in everyone’s best interest to stay home if you’re feeling under the weather.