There is such a big food truck scene to explore in Eugene that it can be overwhelming to choose, with lots of options for dietary restrictions and diverse cuisines. Many food trucks are also locally owned businesses as an added bonus. So here are a few to check out and support!
Kaazam Food Cart
Kaazam is located at 150 E 18th Ave. Its menu consists of burgers, kabobs, fries, and more. The truck has affordable prices for big portions and it’s open late at night.
“It has great prices and offers a selection of burgers, Indian food and fruit drinks. It has some of the best burgers I’ve had in Eugene – for the best price I’ve had anywhere in a long time.” - Zachary Neuray-Jones
Viva Vegetarian
Viva Vegetarian is located at 1171 Willamette St, in front of 13th and Olive. This is a vegan friendly food truck and has a range of different foods, including homemade vegan soft serve. It’s better to go for lunch or early dinner since it closes at 5 p.m. It also comes with a covered outside seating area.
“Their veggie hot dogs are soooo good. Perfect for a lunch date with their mini ice cream shakes!” - Skyla Patton
TeaBaby
TeaBaby is located at 37 W 13th Ave, along with Za Cart and Cashew Gai. This truck is all milk tea and boba. The drinks are made to order and there are options for those who are lactose intolerant or vegan. It serves both hot and cold drinks for the cool or warm weather.
“I’m biased because my friend works there but the milk tea is really great and refreshing—even in the cold weather. I recommend the honey lavender!” - Lizzy Lee