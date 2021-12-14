Purchasing healthy food is not always cheap, and it may even feel like an unattainable luxury to have a kitchen that is stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods. But, with a selection of resources, Eugene can provide any student with the kind of foods they need to take care of themselves and maintain a healthy, balanced diet. The community in Eugene takes care of each other. Food is one of the many ways communal help is offered. Below is a list of food resources for those who need assistance grabbing groceries and maintaining a full pantry. These resources are meant to be taken advantage of; use them and share them with whomever you know in need of an extra hand!
Produce Drops at the EMU
The UO Student Sustainability Center partnered with Food for Lane County and Trillium Produce Plus to host a free produce drop at the EMU Amphitheater. Students who self-identify as living at or below 200 percent of the Federal poverty level are eligible; all you have to do is bring a bag and fill up with whatever produce you’d like. Catch the Produce Drop every Tuesday, 3:00 to 5:00pm.
Food for Lane County
Food for Lane County offers a wide range of food resources, including food pantries all throughout Lane County. Eugene residents can attend any of the Food for Lane County pantries and stock up on groceries. For the interactive map, follow this link: https://foodforlanecounty.org/find-a-food-pantry/
Student Food Pantry
The Episcopal Campus Ministry offers the Student Food Pantry at 710 E. 17th Ave in Eugene, is open to all college students in and of the Eugene area. The free supplemental food includes canned goods, vegetables, various grains and pastas, dairy products, frozen meats and meat substitutions, among other foodstuffs.
Ducks Feeding Ducks
If you are in need of a meal, UO students are encouraged to apply for a $10 aid on your UO ID to be anonymously used on campus! You simply apply online and receive confirmation within an hour or two.
Follow this link to submit an application: https://oregon.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d6Z3M0TYmeNgMDP
SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a widely used federal food access program that encourages eligible college students to apply. You can submit a completed form online at https://apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication/ , or fill out and turn in/mail a printed version. After submitting the form expect a call from the Department of Human Services (DHS) for an interview to verify eligibility.
When approved you will receive a SNAP card and receive your monthly benefits, around $200. SNAP benefits can be utilized at grocery stores and participating farmers markets. At grocery stores you can use your SNAP benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, pantry items, snacking food, seeds and plants. At farmers markets, like the Lane County farmers market, you may purchase fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, beans, herbs, nuts, and veggie starts, with special SNAP benefit credit incentives.
Duck Nest Cooking Classes
The Duck Nest is a holistic student health center located in the lower level of the EMU. At the Duck Nest students can receive resources and aid for mental and physical health–– including cooking classes hosted in partnership with Food for Lane County. At the Duck Nest cooking classes students will learn to stretch their dollar and manage meals in the kitchen and learn to schedule meal preparation. Visit the Duck Nest webpage on the university webpage for more information. https://health.uoregon.edu/ducknest
Hunger and nutrition should never be an obstacle while studying. For a more extensive list of UO and community recourse, head to the UO webpage on food security: https://dos.uoregon.edu/food