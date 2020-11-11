Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Em and Jamie talk at length about the versatility of cinnamon, tackle the one way to make fried rice, and figure out what exactly British pudding is. They warn against dining in at restaurants and offer social distance friendly alternatives. Jamie rants again, this time about weighing ingredients, while Em sings praises for an unexpected place for good Korean food.
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Honey Cinnamon chickpeas
What is British Pudding?
Pop-up Clinic and Street Outreach
The OG Corner Market
Hideaway Bakery Farmer’s Market
Florence Cider, Cocoa and Cookie Trail
Virtual Little Wonders: Traditional Foods
Instagram accounts
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
--
Join Em Chan and Jamie Diep every other week as they answer your cooking questions and handle your kitchen mishaps on the Food Fumble Hotline. They believe food is best served hot and takes served even hotter. To ask a question, go to bit.ly/FoodFumble, email them at foodfumblehotline@gmail.com or find them on Twitter at @catchuptoemily and @jdiep2.
Intro music is “London Calling” by Ryan Andersen, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).
Outro Music is “Until the End” by Ryan Andersen, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License (creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/).
Multimedia Desk Co-editor Jamie Diep edited this podcast.