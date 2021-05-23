Good morning! It's Monday, May 24. I may have a year of college left, but walking through campus this week — passing about 500 graduation photo shoots — gave me the optismitc feeling that change is in the air.
In this week's graduation edition, first-generation college students tell their stories and reflect on the obstacles they've overcome to get to their diplomas.
Additionally, Eugene's Asian community strives for unity after a year of heightened anti-Asian racism related to COVID-19, and a new Oregon bill aims to eliminate the "gay panic defense," a legal defense used to lighten sentences for the murder of LGBQT+ individuals.
Pick up a copy of this week's paper to read more about these key issues. Plus, for those who are graduating, A&C Music Reporter Malena Saadeh brings you a list of the best songs to play as you start a new chapter of your life.
Congratulations, UO seniors!
— A&C Editor Sarah-Mae McCullough