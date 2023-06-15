This is not goodbye, it’s see you later.
Sometimes it feels as though I blinked and four years flew by. However, the more I think about it, I begin to remember all of the memories I made throughout my time at the University of Oregon. Being in-person, learning online during COVID-19, working hybrid, and now back to the start. I can remember my first time meeting with the Daily Emerald staff in-person. I had never felt at home during my first couple of years at UO, always feeling like I was floating along without anything to quite ground me. My roommate who worked for the paper suggested that I apply to work as a Social Media Producer for the Daily Emerald’s Twitter account. Three months later, I attended the Emerald Media Group’s end-of-year celebration in a large, white tent on the EMU lawn. I had never felt so connected to my peers that truly made working at the Emerald feel like where I belonged and you could say that the rest was history.
I would like to begin by thanking all of the Daily Emerald alumni who I had the privilege to know and become friends with while I worked with as a Social Media Producer and as the Engagement Editor. You all showed me such kindness, compassion, and bravery, becoming more than mentors, but companions and family.
I would like to thank the Emerald Media Group’s wonderful Pro Staff, Bill, Kathy, Shelly, and Annie. It was an absolute pleasure to work with all of you this year. Thank you for the devoted and continuous support that you give to all of us every day.
Lastly, I want to give a special thank you to Hannarose McGuinness. You are my work wife, and so much more than that. You are a friend, older sister, teacher, and mentor. I am beyond grateful to have had the chance to work with you this year and will miss sharing an office with you. I could not have been the Digital Managing Editor this year without you by my side and I will forever be the Toad to your Princess Peach.
To our staff next year, I know that you are all going to do incredible things. Though it may take many late nights in the office, several Starbucks trips downstairs, and possibly a few trips to Bartolotti’s, I know you’re all going to continue to produce some of the best work in college media. I can’t wait to see what you all create!
I’ve never been a fan of goodbyes because it means that something is ending. However, for all of us, this isn’t the case. Our stories are only beginning, with a new chapter awaiting us at the end of June 20th. I’m so excited to see where all of our new adventures take us!
See you all later and keep F*cking Shit Up!