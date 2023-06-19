When I arrived at this university in my freshman year, I had no idea what this school would hold. I came to this school cynical and preemptively bitter about the amount of money that was doled out to sports facilities and the business school instead of programs I considered to be more enriching and fulfilling of the values of a liberal education. In many ways, I still am; despite that, I’ve come to realize the value that this university and its institutions hold and the opportunities it provides to people both in and out of academia.
I came to the Daily Emerald as a junior. My only regret is that I didn’t find out about this newspaper sooner. Though I had already studied journalism for two years and had taken numerous courses teaching me to write, this organization has helped me hone my skills and learn in ways that no classroom ever could. For that, I am thankful — though I do miss the good ol’ days of liking Oxford commas.
Being a copy editor at the Emerald has taught me the ins and outs of AP Style in ways Todd Milbourn could only dream of. Sometimes the best way to learn is by rubbing your eyes, asking a deity why there are so many commas and getting a glass of water. Some of my favorite conversations from the past two years have been debating the merits of capitalizing a term in a specific context or venting to my peers about the fact that Emerald style required we capitalize the word “white” during the 2021-22 year.
This desk and this newspaper have been the most significant factor in shaping my social and professional life over the past two years. I’ll be forever grateful for my friends Amanda Lurey, Gabriel Tsui and Logan Robertson, all of whom I wouldn’t know, if not for this paper. Maybe the real paycheck was the friends we made along the way.
Before I made it here, my high school teachers helped me realize my interests and my potential as a student and a writer. I’d never have come this far without the guidance of Jeff Crapper and Christa Wenger. Without their help, I would likely be at Oregon State watching terrible football teams and majoring in engineering — a fate I consider to be worse than death. I’m glad I didn’t have to test that.