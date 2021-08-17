Fact checkers ensure that the Emerald meets the highest standard of accuracy and credibility. They review stories before publication and verify factual information. For long-form or highly sensitive stories, fact checkers may engage in a more thorough process, including calling sources and listening to recorded interviews to catch any factual errors.
Responsibilities include:
- Be on shift to fact-check stories 2-3 nights per week from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Attend weekly all-staff and desk meetings.