Experiencing Unthank Hall

Unthank Dining Hall: A Walkthrough Experience
Recently established Unthank Hall on campus is named after UO 's famous alumni, DeNorval Unthank Jr.. Unthank was the first African-American to graduate from the UO’s School of Architecture and Allied Arts (the forerunner of the College of Design). He went on to become an associate professor and designed McKenzie Hall and Justice Bean Hall as well. Unthank also worked intensively for the Black community in Portland, joining forces with community leaders and the Urban League of Portland to develop projects in the city’s minority neighborhoods. Unthank Hall is a step in the direction of acknowledging the University's past and setting precedent for the changes to come.
So what is Unthank Hall bringing to the freshman experience and campus dynamic overall? RIP to the “humpy lumpy lawn,” enter nine new dining and drink options. The new space sits adjacent to Hamilton hall near the Alder street intersection on the East edge of campus. I took it upon myself to gather up a group of students that are experienced campus diners (Carson brunch connoisseurs and GSH-goers alike) and explore what the PNW Public Market has to offer besides modern, transparent architecture. We entered the new hall on a stormy cold night at 8 pm, and after a notable but quick-moving wait in line, we finally sat down to dig into the colorful plates and steaming bowls.
Agate Street Market:
The Market is nestled in the corner of the dining hall and offers everything from fresh sandwiches to frozen meals to every ice cream and snack imaginable. In comparison to surrounding options in the hall, I’d recommend the Street Market for a quick lunch/grocery stop or midnight excursion.
Bullseye Taco:
This new taco and burrito joint specializes in fresh from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Bullseye Taco provides vegetarian options and mouthwatering salsas that will test your spice tolerance. The menu presents five unique taco and burrito options that can suit various dietary restrictions. Plus, their sides options are a great and affordable option for groups to share.
Café:
Formally known as the PNW Café, this Starbucks-sourced café offers specialty coffee, tea and pastries. The café is a quick and easy stop for those who depend on caffeine to survive midterms and an ordinary day in Eugene. I also have to mention that they spelled my name correctly which is frankly an anomaly in the modern barista world we live in so props for that.
Drake’s Deli:
Drake’s Deli serves market-style rotisserie chicken and BBQ specialties such as brisket and their “soon-to-be-famous” hot and spicy chicken sandwich. For those who prefer a less poultry-themed meal, Drake’s Deli also offers side salads, slaw, mac n’ cheese and countless other comfort foods that all come in vegan or vegetarian options. I ordered the Pork Katsu Sandwich with spicy slaw. The bun was the size of my face and the pork was well cooked with fresh ingredients that added an extra crunch of satisfaction, adding to the fact that this meal was affordable, a worthy bang for your buck.
Duck’s House:
Duck’s House offers standard American food with a UO twist. The sports bar offers American classics like their Duck’n’Out burger, hot wings and salads while also featuring live Duck games and events. Duck’s House is also one of the latest open restaurants at Unthank, closing at 9:00 p.m. Last but not least, you can’t miss their weekend brunches that serve Oregon waffles, freshly made for gameday and track events!
Hearth and Soul:
Nestled in the center of the PNW Public Market is the warming oven of Hearth and Soul. The open hearth oven shuffles thin crust pizzas to hungry students throughout the day and prepares hand tossed salads and scratch-made soup. With one of the longest lines I saw that day, Hearth and Soul offers a variety of freshly made organic Italian inspired meals and snacks. Already a duck favorite for lunch and dinner, the beating heart of the PWN Public Market also prepares focaccia bread sandwiches with local ingredients.
Steam:
You’ll recognize Steam by its emblematic red polka dotted decor and cozy ambiance. The Japanese restaurant serves steaming ramen and bao with locally inspired ingredients. Perfect for a cold rainy day in Eugene, this hot meal helped one of my food critiques through their cold.
Tamarind:
The only Indian restaurant on campus, Tamarind brings a unique palate of spices and curries to UO’s dining scene. After interviewing some students in the hall they noted that the butter chicken and chicken korma have become local favorites of Tamarind’s clientele. The restaurant also prepares oven-baked naan bread, goda masala cauliflower, and numerous Indian curries that “warm the soul on the coldest of winter days.”, according to the University’s official page.
Watershed:
One of the many healthy bowl and smoothie options on campus, Watershed is a great addition to Unthank Hall. Watershed’s mission is using plant-based, gluten-free foods with locally harvested ingredients. The juice bar features fresh citrus blends, signature and custom acai bowls offering a quick and healthy stop for ducks on campus.