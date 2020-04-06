Marty's stepmother began beating him at age seven and continued to do so until Marty moved out of the house at age 16. The years of abuse left Marty with depression, anxiety and PTSD. Marty says that psilocybin mushrooms have helped him find happiness and work through his trauma more than prescription antianxiety medication or antidepressants ever did. (To maintain anonymity and privacy, Marty's real name and identity were withheld from these photos per Marty's request.) Photo by Payton Bruni