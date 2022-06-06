Taking the stage in chunky platform heels and a custom-made black glitter bodysuit, Nena Pratt started a slow reveal striptease inspired by years of being a burlesque performer. “Living Dead Girl” by Rob Zombie blared on the speakers. Pratt spent many nights at Bobby’s VIP Lounge, surrounded by mirrors, broken lights and other dancers.

“I had somebody compare my dancing to strip clubs in the 80s when it was all pole tricks. And it was just hot girls being hot on stage,” Pratt says.

In 2018, Pratt decided she wanted to go to massage school and needed to come up with an extra $1,000 to pay for her year of classes. She says she was intrigued by her roommate, who had been stripping at a club in Springfield for a few months. Unsure it would be a good fit for her, she did not immediately consider it.

“I took one pole dance class and dislocated my knee and couldn’t walk for four months. So I was pretty put off by that experience,” Pratt said, although she was already involved in other aspects of sex work through a phone sex hotline and the online platform OnlyFans.

Her roommate, a dancer at a different club at the time, recommended that Pratt apply to Bobby’s VIP Lounge in Springfield, Oregon, a club with a “lower bar” where she wouldn’t need an audition or be expected to pole dance. She worked at the club until March 2020, dancing as an independent contractor.

At the time, Pratt got questions like: “How could you do that while you have respect for yourself?”

“For me, the idea was especially funny because people saw it as using my body for work, which I don’t know that I have ever had a job that didn’t require me to actively use my body to accomplish the job,” Pratt said.

Sex work is just that: work. But it is set apart due to the stigma it can carry.

Sex work is the consensual exchange of sexual services for money, including exotic dancing and photos or videos via OnlyFans, according to the Human Rights Watch. According to the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness, a nonprofit focused on building social connection and combating social isolation, the stigma surrounding sex work is often characterized by “a mark of disgrace, a social discrediting, or a spoiled identity.” It argues that the root of this stigma is likely grounded in how the law treats sex work. According to Amnesty International, the criminalization of sex work makes the workers less safe, allowing more instances of abuse and harassment. Prostitution is illegal in all 50 states, except for a few areas in Nevada. While stripping is legal, the act of sex work remains stigmatized.

Eugene is no exception.

Claire, who prefers to use a pseudonym due to safety concerns, is a content creator for OnlyFans based in Eugene, selling photos and videos for money. She says that she sees stigmas surrounding sex work all the time.

“There are also a lot of assumptions that people that do sex work are troubled or did not choose to become a sex worker,” Claire says. “But in my opinion, it’s just like any other job. I think something that’s really important is that people should be comfortable with their bodies.”

Pratt and Claire don’t have physical sex with their clients, but they are still sex workers who experience both the stigma and empowerment that comes with it.

“I think sex work has a unique ability to be more exploitative than other lines of work because it’s criminalized in so many ways,” Pratt says. “And because then it lacks legal protection.”

Pratt worked at Bobby’s for about a year. Although she enjoyed some aspects of the job, there were aspects that she did not like, mostly due to management.

On an average night, Pratt brought home $50. Many clubs have a rule that if clients are not spending money on the entertainment, they are required to leave, according to Pratt. Bobby’s rule is looser — customers are asked to leave if they aren’t spending money on tipping dancers, gambling or buying drinks, according to Jessica Hills, a bartender and fill-in manager at Bobby’s. Pratt remembers nights when more than 10 people would be in the club, but none of the dancers made any money because customers were spending it elsewhere.

“In an environment where nobody is making sure that the people who are working are making money, it led to a lot of unpleasant interaction between people working and customers,” Pratt says. “It just felt like there was a lot of lazy management that led to these things.”

Sometimes, Pratt says those customer interactions would get messy, and it often fell on the dancers themselves to take care of it.

Pratt says that she did not have to deal with many problematic customers, but it did happen on occasion. For her, one of the best ways to handle it was setting boundaries, like holding customer’s hands while giving a lap dance to keep them from touching her and sometimes even refusing to help a customer altogether if they gave her a “bad vibe.”

“In an environment like sex work where there is, by design, some element of mystery and slowly moving things forward,” Pratt says, “there are always going to be people who want to push that along and see how far it will go.”

For Pratt, although these experiences were uncomfortable, she treated them as a way to practice setting clear boundaries, she says.

Dealing with customers who crossed boundaries is not unique to Bobby’s. Diana, a dancer in Lane County who also prefers to use a pseudonym due to safety concerns, says that she also has to deal with customer harassment and boundary-crossing almost daily. She says she is often touched by men even when she tells them not to, is called degrading names and was once even punched in the face.

There are bouncers at the club who are supposed to help protect the dancers, but Diana says that oftentimes when she brings a concern forward, the customers are only told to leave for the night with a simple handshake.

“I think that a lot of people don’t realize that someone’s worst day is your every day. And it’s consistent sexual assault and consistent abuse,” Diana says. “I think that people don’t acknowledge the other side of dancing.”

Diana says sex work is not all it is made out to be. One of the ways she copes with the abuse is by talking to a therapist she trusts and finding support in those she is close with.

Pratt says she wishes it wasn’t all her responsibility to care for herself in an exploitative industry.

“If people actually cared about people being exploited in sex work, they would be able to shift the conversation to increasing protections and giving sex workers legal working status,” Pratt says. “I think making them all legally employees would go a long way in preventing a lot of workplace abuses.”

While trauma and mistreatment are part of the job for both Diana and Pratt, there are other parts that they both find pleasurable. They both expressed an increased sense of confidence in their bodies at some point while working. The confidence fluctuated, but a common theme of body and sexual empowerment remained.

Since 2020, Pratt has learned there is more to sex work than meets the eye. There are some challenges, but most stem from systemic issues resulting from a lack of legal protection. However, there are parts of sex work that are uniquely pleasurable.

Pratt said working in a club has helped her stop worrying about whether people found her attractive. One of the first things she learned while stripping is you’ll always be someone’s type.

“I have a little bit of a belly. It’s something I’ve always been insecure about because it’s something society wants us to be insecure about,” Pratt says. “I did not think that anybody would be into my stomach or my stretch marks until we have a customer come in who’s like, ‘I will pay you $100 to sit in my lap and just squish me right now for 20 minutes.’”

That same confidence carried over into other areas of her life as well, teaching Pratt a new sense of self-love and appreciation for her own body. That body confidence has stuck with her even now that she is no longer stripping.

“It made me stop worrying so much whether or not anybody could find me attractive,” Pratt said. “Not only was I not so insecure about having a belly, but I kind of stopped caring if anybody could tell. That mental attitude of not caring stuck with me after I was no longer on the clock.”

Diana says she feels this heightened sense of body confidence as well.

When Diana first started dancing, she says, she assumed she would be required to do makeup and hair and wear expensive lingerie. In reality, she gets to come to work wearing what is most comfortable to her, which is often underwear from Target and a crop top.

Being able to dress how she chooses has helped Diana feel more comfortable on the job. She has also noticed physical changes in her body as a result of dancing, something she says she is proud of.

“Now I can do pull-ups, and I’m strong, and I have muscle. I’ve never loved my body so much,” Diana says. “And I have a very womanly body. I have hips. I have stretch marks. It’s a body that’s not normally appreciated, and it’s so appreciated in my line of work.”

For Claire, OnlyFans serves as a platform that has helped her claim and embrace her sexuality.

“I’ve always been very sex-positive; nothing is ever taboo to me,” Claire says. “I just thought OnlyFans was a really cool way people were embracing their bodies and claiming themselves as sexual beings.”

In July 2021, Claire started an OnlyFans account, a platform that had long appealed to her. Depending on how much time she puts into the work, she says she can easily make upwards of $600 a month from posting photos and videos for her followers.

While money is an added bonus, what really compelled Claire to become a content creator was the increased confidence she thought it would bring.

“I’ll make jokes because people that I haven’t talked to for years will all of a sudden be hitting me up, sliding into my DMs,” Claire says. “It’s a sense of confidence for sure — people that didn’t give you any attention before are now all of a sudden literally paying you to look the way you do. It’s empowering.”

Facing stigma and mistreatment at work is common, but Pratt and Claire say that is not unique to sex work. Pratt says she still feels empowered by her work while also acknowledging a need to challenge the stigma and create better working conditions.

“I think that the more that people embrace sex work, the less taboo it becomes,” Claire says. “And the more conversations that we have around just sex in general and OnlyFans and sex work, the more that it can be less of a shameful thing.”