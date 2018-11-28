Shopping for Christmas presents can be expensive and time consuming, but sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday help you buy presents in bulk and save money. While those sales end, saving money and getting good deals from local stores doesn’t have to end. Have you ever heard the saying, “put your money where your mouth is?” The best way to do that is by giving your business to local mom n’ pop shops rather than big-business tycoons. Here are the best locally-owned stores in Eugene with great sales happening this holiday season.
Swahili Modern
One of a kind African-made gifts, featuring holiday specials all for $30 and under. This local shop is fair trade and boasts designs, products and decor that you won’t find anywhere else in Eugene. Check out their online Holiday Gift Guide or the Empowerment Collection for the fierce feminist in your life.
Christmas ornaments made from natural, traditional and recycled materials
Nativity scenes, gift baskets and unique holiday cards
Holiday-themed sculptures and art for around the home
Mountain Rose Herbs
This local apothecary has a wide selection of high-quality herbs, herbal remedies and organic goodies galore. Spices, teas and DIY supplies, this store is a Pinterest enthusiast dream come true. Each month, the store offers 60 percent off a handpicked selection of their products. Here are some of the popular deals for the month of November:
Cajun Seasoning for $3.92 (20 percent off)
Cinnamon (Sweet) Chips for $17.20 (20 percent off)
Firefly Chai Tea for $6.80 (15 percent off)
GloryBee
Operated in Eugene, this family-owned company makes honey and honey products that are 100 percent pure and high quality. If you’re someone who wants to know the honey truly is made with love, GloryBee is a great place to go for a wide range of organic, natural products and fun DIY projects. Here are some November Sales:
20 percent off natural sweeteners sale -- perfect for cooking and baking
20 percent off HoneyStix flavors
10 percent off ALL soap and skincare items
Essentials oils sale, up to 60 percent off
Talbots
Women’s modern clothing store located at Oakway Center in Eugene. Offers all size ranges from petite to plus. Check out their online Holiday Gift Guide for the hottest styles offered!
Mix & Mingle Sale for 30 percent off all dresses, skirts, shoes and accessories. If you prefer to shop online, use code MINGLE.
Wide array of winter clothes, classic flannels and classy but cozy cold-weather accessories like scarves, mittens and adorable beanies.
The Broadway Wine Merchants Community Wine Event
Would you rather give back to the community in a more direct way? Do you love seasonal wine and a fun afternoon? Check out this charity fundraiser hosted by Broadway Wine Merchants, featuring local wines from Oregon and Washington.
November 25 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
100 percent of proceeds go to an organization in the community
Tasting is free to wine club members and just $10 for non club members
Sparkle and Glow Holiday Soiree
This community fundraiser is a great opportunity to mingle, get dressed up and enjoy a cocktail or two. Family-friendly and in a great location at the Veterans Club Ballroom, this evening will benefit the Oregon Cancer Foundation.
December 2nd, 3 p.m. through the evening
Holiday gifts, cocktails and appetizers
Featuring local vendors and entertainment