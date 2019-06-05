 

Name: Kristin

Year: Junior

Q1: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

A1: Watching people shop online while I’m in class and watching them make terrible outfit decisions.

Q2: What’s your least favorite thing about Spring?

A2: My least favorite thing about spring is maybe like picking an outfit is hard because it’s cold in the morning and really hot later in the day. It’s really f*cking hot.

 

Name: Ellyse

Year: Junior

Q1: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

A1: People that interrupt me, I hate that even though I do it.

Q2: What’s your least favorite thing about Spring?

A2: The bugs

 

Name: Mark

Year: Junior

Q1: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

A1. When [the hate speech] activists of the spring come out.

Q2: What’s your least favorite thing about Spring?

A2. Having to deal with all the wasps and hornet nests.

 

Name: Nate

Year: Freshman

Q1: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

A1. There’s so many, I’m gonna go with clout chasers, people who don’t think for themselves and just buy the 800 dollar shoes because they saw someone famous wearing them.

Q2: What’s your least favorite thing about Spring?

 

